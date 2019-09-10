Bp Plc Boosted Its Kimco Realty (KIM) Holding by $1.08 Million as Share Value Rose; Bhp Group LTD (BHP) Shares Rose While Alpha Cubed Investments Has Lowered Holding

Bp Plc increased its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (KIM) by 109.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc bought 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% . The hedge fund held 115,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, up from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Kimco Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $20. About 780,764 shares traded. Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has risen 17.64% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.64% the S&P500. Some Historical KIM News: 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: KIMCO 1Q RENTAL REV $304.1M, EST. $296.3M; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q Net $144.1M; 03/04/2018 – Alaris Royalty Corp. Announces Restart of Partial Distributions From Kimco; 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market; 26/04/2018 – Benchmark’s Kelly Has an Options Play for Kimco Realty (Video)

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc decreased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (BHP) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc sold 12,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The institutional investor held 317,120 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.34 million, down from 329,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Bhp Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $49.69. About 685,668 shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 28/03/2018 – Callinex Completes Drone Magnetic Survey at Nash Creek; 12/03/2018 – WPL:BHP:WOODSIDE TO OPERATE SCARBOROUGH; 15/05/2018 – BHP CEO Says Higher Oil Prices, Lower US Tax Rate Encouraging Interest; 03/05/2018 – World Oil: BP said to weigh acquisition of BHP shale assets; 11/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 03/05/2018 – BP SAID TO HIRE MS AS IT CONSIDERS BIDDING FOR SOME BHP ASSETS; 30/04/2018 – COOPER, AWE, MITSUI TO BUY BHP’S 90% STAKE IN MINERVA CASINO; 14/03/2018 – ANTOFAGASTA PLC ANTO.L , BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 20/03/2018 – BHP CEO says looking at oil investments that can pay back before 2030; 17/04/2018 – NICKEL-RICH EV BATTERIES SEEN PREFERRED FOR NEXT 10-15 YRS: BHP

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00 million and $825.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 25,097 shares to 53,703 shares, valued at $8.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 699 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,044 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Bp Plc, which manages about $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Itau Unibanco H Spon Prf (NYSE:ITUB) by 44,700 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $9.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,000 shares, and cut its stake in Att Inc (NYSE:T).