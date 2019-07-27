Bp Plc Adr (BP) Shareholder Private Asset Management Has Boosted Its Holding; American Capital Management Has Boosted Orasure Technologies (OSUR) Holding by $12.72 Million; Share Value Declined

American Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Orasure Technologies (OSUR) by 67.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc bought 1.16 million shares as the company’s stock declined 22.19% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.88M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.07 million, up from 1.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Orasure Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $531.75M market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.62. About 232,998 shares traded. OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) has declined 43.97% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.40% the S&P500. Some Historical OSUR News: 02/05/2018 – ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES 1Q LOSS/SHR 3C, EST. EPS 5C; 02/05/2018 – ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES 1Q REV. $42.0M, EST. $40.5M; 04/05/2018 – OraSure Technologies Appoints New Chief Financial Officer; 21/05/2018 – OraSure Technologies Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES INC – CUCA WILL SUCCEED RONALD SPAIR; 04/05/2018 – ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES NAMES NEW CFO; 04/05/2018 – OraSure Technologies Appoints Roberto Cuca Chief Fincl Officer; 02/05/2018 – OraSure Sees 2Q EPS 3c; 10/04/2018 – OraSure Technologies Appoints New Senior Vice President, Business Development; 14/05/2018 – OraSure Technologies Presenting at UBS Conference May 22

Private Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bp Plc Adr (BP) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc bought 8,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 168,104 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.35M, up from 159,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $38.98. About 9.84M shares traded or 75.91% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 9.98% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 11/04/2018 – Aker BP ASA: Minutes from the Annual General Meeting in Aker BP ASA; 05/04/2018 – BP sees 5-10 pct of global earnings from India; 07/05/2018 – IRAQ, BP SIGN KIRKUK OILFIELD DEVELOPMENT CONTRACT AT CEREMONY IN BASRA, OIL OFFICIALS SAY; 23/04/2018 – BP Gets First Chance to Sell U.S. Pipeline Stake Since its IPO; 18/04/2018 – EVERSTONE GROUP, LIGHTSOURCE BP TO FORM 50:50 JV TO MANAGE FUNDS TARGETING CONTRACTED POWER, DISTRIBUTION INFRASTRUCTURE, ENERGY SERVICES IN INDIA; 28/04/2018 – Norway’s `Mr Oil’ Helge Lund set to be BP chairman; 15/03/2018 – AKER BP ASA AKERBP.OL – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO PARTIALLY REPAY (WITHOUT CANCELLING) DRAWN COMMITMENTS UNDER COMPANY’S RESERVES-BASED LENDING FACILITY; 24/04/2018 – Gasoline Stations: Global Markets to 2022 Featuring BP, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Petrochina Company, Royal Dutch Shell & Total S.A. – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – SOCAR,BP IN NEW OUTPUT SHARING PACT FOR AZERBAIJAN EXPLORATION; 21/05/2018 – BP HAS 300 CLAIMS LEFT IN RELATION TO MACONDO SPILL: GILVARY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold OSUR shares while 36 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 55.78 million shares or 0.11% more from 55.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc, Connecticut-based fund reported 77,968 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System has 0% invested in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) for 21,163 shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 71,361 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 123,252 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Brinker Cap stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR). Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.01% in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR). Blackrock holds 0% or 9.12M shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.04% in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR). New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) for 498,494 shares. Mutual Of America Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,754 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jump Trading Lc reported 14,500 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 29 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can reported 79,373 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Kbc Gp Nv has 0.01% invested in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) for 59,577 shares.

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1,553 shares to 81,085 shares, valued at $37.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) by 8,378 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 365,969 shares, and cut its stake in Liveramp Holdings.

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $561.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 3,900 shares to 24,126 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc P (NYSE:KMI) by 49,451 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,181 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).