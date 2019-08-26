Bp Plc Adr (BP) Holder Old Republic International Decreased Its Stake by $4.54 Million as Shares Declined; Steadfast Capital Management LP Increases Position in Microsoft (MSFT)

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp bought 52,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 2.67M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $314.66 million, up from 2.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 38.52M shares traded or 55.36% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry and Microsoft Partner to Empower the Mobile Workforce; 03/05/2018 – INVIVO Communications Inc. Accepted into the Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner Program (MRPP); 15/03/2018 – MICROSOFT HAD 83 SEXUAL HARASSMENT COMPLAINTS IN LAST FISCAL YR; 06/03/2018 – A lost World War II aircraft carrier has been found by one of Microsoft’s co-founders; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 5x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings; 07/04/2018 – The ship had been discovered by a search team led by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen; 03/04/2018 – Electric lmp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Joins Forces with Microsoft to Reimagine the Business of Travel; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft plans to open its first Middle East data centers as it steps up cloud challenge to Amazon

Old Republic International Corp decreased its stake in Bp Plc Adr (BP) by 5.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp sold 105,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 1.70M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.16 million, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Bp Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $36.21. About 7.48M shares traded or 13.24% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 25/05/2018 – Rosneft CEO says U.S. withdrawal from Iran deal could harm 5 pct of global oil production; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- BP CEO DUDLEY SAYS POWER SECTOR NEEDS TO FURTHER REDUCE EMISSIONS WORLDWIDE, ESPECIALLY IN ASIA; 22/05/2018 – BP to Cut 3% of Upstream Jobs in Effort to Boost Efficiency; 17/04/2018 – AKER BP DRILLS DRY WELL IN NORWAY’S NORTH SEA; 17/05/2018 – BP IS SAID IN TALKS TO TAKE CONOCO’S U.K. FIELD IN SWAP DEAL; 16/04/2018 – BP INTENDS NET GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS AT OR BELOW ’15 LEVELS; 28/03/2018 – Oil Titans From Exxon to BP Seen Boosting Deepwater Drilling; 10/04/2018 – BP teams up with Tesla to venture into battery storage for windfarm; 25/05/2018 – RUSSIA’S ROSNEFT CEO SAYS PLANS TO SHOW AT LEAST 2 PCT ANNUAL PRODUCTION GROWTH TO 2022; 12/04/2018 – PETROBRAS, BP FORM STRATEGIC ALLIANCE

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 204,000 shares to 792,000 shares, valued at $45.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 113,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.42 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jackson Wealth Management Limited Liability Company, Florida-based fund reported 92,789 shares. 59,277 were reported by Blume Capital Inc. Ameriprise Financial owns 43.13 million shares or 2.34% of their US portfolio. Sei holds 5.09 million shares or 2.02% of its portfolio. 1.01 million were accumulated by Piedmont Invest. Rhumbline Advisers holds 13.47 million shares or 3.08% of its portfolio. Cohen Lawrence B holds 5.07% or 61,046 shares. Family Tru Company owns 2,200 shares. Punch & Inv Inc reported 103,978 shares. Arete Wealth Ltd Com owns 64,404 shares for 1.58% of their portfolio. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 1.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Quantbot Tech LP has 0.32% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Inv Counselors Of Maryland Lc owns 14,557 shares. Menora Mivtachim owns 752,203 shares or 2.38% of their US portfolio. Fir Tree Management Limited Partnership reported 999,374 shares.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17 billion and $6.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 125,554 shares to 4.67 million shares, valued at $319.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 120,418 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 575,106 shares, and cut its stake in First Data Corp New.

