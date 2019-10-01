BP p.l.c. (BP) and Taronis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNX) Contrasting side by side

Both BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) and Taronis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNX) are each other’s competitor in the Major Integrated Oil & Gas industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BP p.l.c. 37 0.38 3.32B 2.93 13.55 Taronis Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 16.40M -8.51 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BP p.l.c. and Taronis Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of BP p.l.c. and Taronis Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BP p.l.c. 8,867,521,367.52% 9.8% 3.5% Taronis Technologies Inc. 720,119,434.44% -113.1% -88.2%

Volatility and Risk

BP p.l.c.’s current beta is 0.73 and it happens to be 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Taronis Technologies Inc.’s 149.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s -0.49 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of BP p.l.c. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Taronis Technologies Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.5. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for BP p.l.c. and Taronis Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BP p.l.c. 0 0 2 3.00 Taronis Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of BP p.l.c. is $50.8, with potential upside of 34.53%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both BP p.l.c. and Taronis Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.5% and 19.7% respectively. 0.5% are BP p.l.c.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 7.5% of Taronis Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BP p.l.c. 1.53% -5.56% -7.75% -2.29% -10.52% 4.8% Taronis Technologies Inc. -16.53% 217.01% -24.67% -91.25% -91.1% -91.24%

For the past year BP p.l.c. has 4.8% stronger performance while Taronis Technologies Inc. has -91.24% weaker performance.

Summary

BP p.l.c. beats on 11 of the 11 factors Taronis Technologies Inc.

BP p.l.c. operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas (LNG), and power and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It also owns and manages crude oil and natural gas pipelines; processing facilities and export terminals; and LNG processing facilities and transportation, as well as engages in NGLs processing business. The Downstream segment refines, manufactures, markets, transports, supplies, and trades in crude oil, petroleum, and petrochemical products and related services to wholesale and retail customers. It offers gasoline, diesel, and aviation fuel; lubricants, and related products and services to the automotive, industrial, marine, and energy markets under the Castrol, BP, and Aral brands; and petrochemical products, such as purified terephthalic acid, paraxylene, acetic acid, olefins and derivatives, and specialty petrochemical products. The Rosneft segment engages in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons, as well as jet fuel, bunkering, bitumen, and lubricants activities. This segment also owns and operates 13 refineries in Russia; and approximately 2,950 retail service stations in Russia and internationally. The company also produces bioethanol and biobutanol; exports power generated from sugar cane waste to the local grid; transports hydrocarbon products through time-chartered and spot-chartered vessels; and holds interests in 14 onshore wind farms with a generation capacity of 1,452 megawatts. BP p.l.c. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.