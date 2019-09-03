BP p.l.c. (BP) and Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) and Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Major Integrated Oil & Gas industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BP p.l.c. 41 0.43 N/A 2.93 13.55 Sasol Limited 27 0.00 N/A 1.90 11.42

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of BP p.l.c. and Sasol Limited. Sasol Limited appears to has lower revenue and earnings than BP p.l.c. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. BP p.l.c.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) and Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BP p.l.c. 0.00% 9.8% 3.5% Sasol Limited 0.00% 7.5% 3.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.73 beta indicates that BP p.l.c. is 27.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Sasol Limited has a 0.94 beta and it is 6.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

BP p.l.c.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sasol Limited are 1.6 and 1 respectively. Sasol Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to BP p.l.c.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for BP p.l.c. and Sasol Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BP p.l.c. 0 0 3 3.00 Sasol Limited 0 1 0 2.00

BP p.l.c.’s upside potential currently stands at 38.94% and an $51.2 consensus price target. Sasol Limited on the other hand boasts of a $505 consensus price target and a 2,820.76% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Sasol Limited seems more appealing than BP p.l.c.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11.5% of BP p.l.c. shares and 2.3% of Sasol Limited shares. BP p.l.c.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BP p.l.c. 1.53% -5.56% -7.75% -2.29% -10.52% 4.8% Sasol Limited -8.37% -11.69% -32.78% -29.61% -44.15% -25.98%

For the past year BP p.l.c. had bullish trend while Sasol Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors BP p.l.c. beats Sasol Limited.

BP p.l.c. operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas (LNG), and power and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It also owns and manages crude oil and natural gas pipelines; processing facilities and export terminals; and LNG processing facilities and transportation, as well as engages in NGLs processing business. The Downstream segment refines, manufactures, markets, transports, supplies, and trades in crude oil, petroleum, and petrochemical products and related services to wholesale and retail customers. It offers gasoline, diesel, and aviation fuel; lubricants, and related products and services to the automotive, industrial, marine, and energy markets under the Castrol, BP, and Aral brands; and petrochemical products, such as purified terephthalic acid, paraxylene, acetic acid, olefins and derivatives, and specialty petrochemical products. The Rosneft segment engages in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons, as well as jet fuel, bunkering, bitumen, and lubricants activities. This segment also owns and operates 13 refineries in Russia; and approximately 2,950 retail service stations in Russia and internationally. The company also produces bioethanol and biobutanol; exports power generated from sugar cane waste to the local grid; transports hydrocarbon products through time-chartered and spot-chartered vessels; and holds interests in 14 onshore wind farms with a generation capacity of 1,452 megawatts. BP p.l.c. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemicals and energy company. It operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. The company operates coal mines; develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, and Gabon; and markets commodity and various performance chemicals, such as organics, inorganics and wax value chains, as well as polymers, solvents, and ammonia-based fertilizers. It also sells liquid fuel products to retail and commercial customers and other oil companies; markets, distributes, and transports pipeline gas, as well as maintains pipelines that are used to transport gas; and provides low-carbon electricity. In addition, the company provides engineering, research and development, and technology transfer services; develops and implements international gas-to-liquids and coal-to-liquids ventures; manages cash resources; invests and procures loans; markets lubricants; develops lower-carbon energy solutions; produces, markets, and distributes chemical products; and trades and transports oil products, petrochemicals, and chemical products and derivatives. Sasol Limited was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.