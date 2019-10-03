BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) and Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BP Midstream Partners LP 15 0.55 39.41M 1.33 12.02 Zion Oil & Gas Inc. N/A 0.00 78.01M -0.52 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BP Midstream Partners LP and Zion Oil & Gas Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BP Midstream Partners LP 269,193,989.07% 85.7% 21.7% Zion Oil & Gas Inc. 26,151,525,310.09% -185.2% -129.1%

Liquidity

BP Midstream Partners LP’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 13.5 and 13.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Zion Oil & Gas Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. BP Midstream Partners LP therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Zion Oil & Gas Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for BP Midstream Partners LP and Zion Oil & Gas Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BP Midstream Partners LP 0 1 1 2.50 Zion Oil & Gas Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BP Midstream Partners LP has a consensus price target of $18, and a 23.88% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BP Midstream Partners LP and Zion Oil & Gas Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.3% and 11.2%. About 0.1% of BP Midstream Partners LP’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.58% of Zion Oil & Gas Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BP Midstream Partners LP -0.19% 5.46% 12.66% -2.02% -23.17% 3.09% Zion Oil & Gas Inc. -4.29% -8.33% -41.23% -32.75% -89.39% -20.94%

For the past year BP Midstream Partners LP has 3.09% stronger performance while Zion Oil & Gas Inc. has -20.94% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors BP Midstream Partners LP beats Zion Oil & Gas Inc.

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in Israel. It primarily holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.