BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) and Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BP Midstream Partners LP
|15
|0.55
|39.41M
|1.33
|12.02
|Zion Oil & Gas Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|78.01M
|-0.52
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BP Midstream Partners LP and Zion Oil & Gas Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BP Midstream Partners LP
|269,193,989.07%
|85.7%
|21.7%
|Zion Oil & Gas Inc.
|26,151,525,310.09%
|-185.2%
|-129.1%
Liquidity
BP Midstream Partners LP’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 13.5 and 13.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Zion Oil & Gas Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. BP Midstream Partners LP therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Zion Oil & Gas Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for BP Midstream Partners LP and Zion Oil & Gas Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BP Midstream Partners LP
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
|Zion Oil & Gas Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
BP Midstream Partners LP has a consensus price target of $18, and a 23.88% upside potential.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
BP Midstream Partners LP and Zion Oil & Gas Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.3% and 11.2%. About 0.1% of BP Midstream Partners LP’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.58% of Zion Oil & Gas Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BP Midstream Partners LP
|-0.19%
|5.46%
|12.66%
|-2.02%
|-23.17%
|3.09%
|Zion Oil & Gas Inc.
|-4.29%
|-8.33%
|-41.23%
|-32.75%
|-89.39%
|-20.94%
For the past year BP Midstream Partners LP has 3.09% stronger performance while Zion Oil & Gas Inc. has -20.94% weaker performance.
Summary
On 9 of the 12 factors BP Midstream Partners LP beats Zion Oil & Gas Inc.
Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in Israel. It primarily holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
