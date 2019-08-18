BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG)

We will be comparing the differences between BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) and U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BP Midstream Partners LP 15 12.85 N/A 1.33 12.02 U.S. Energy Corp. 1 0.97 N/A -0.24 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BP Midstream Partners LP and U.S. Energy Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has BP Midstream Partners LP and U.S. Energy Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BP Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 85.7% 21.7% U.S. Energy Corp. 0.00% -19.4% -13.7%

Liquidity

BP Midstream Partners LP has a Current Ratio of 13.5 and a Quick Ratio of 13.5. Competitively, U.S. Energy Corp.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 and has 3.1 Quick Ratio. BP Midstream Partners LP’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than U.S. Energy Corp.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown BP Midstream Partners LP and U.S. Energy Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BP Midstream Partners LP 1 0 1 2.50 U.S. Energy Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of BP Midstream Partners LP is $17, with potential upside of 15.80%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BP Midstream Partners LP and U.S. Energy Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.3% and 3.4%. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of BP Midstream Partners LP’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 45.37% of U.S. Energy Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BP Midstream Partners LP -0.19% 5.46% 12.66% -2.02% -23.17% 3.09% U.S. Energy Corp. -10.55% 11.36% 8.67% -46.14% -56.63% -26.85%

For the past year BP Midstream Partners LP has 3.09% stronger performance while U.S. Energy Corp. has -26.85% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors BP Midstream Partners LP beats U.S. Energy Corp.