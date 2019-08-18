BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG)

We will be comparing the differences between BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) and U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BP Midstream Partners LP
|15
|12.85
|N/A
|1.33
|12.02
|U.S. Energy Corp.
|1
|0.97
|N/A
|-0.24
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BP Midstream Partners LP and U.S. Energy Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 has BP Midstream Partners LP and U.S. Energy Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BP Midstream Partners LP
|0.00%
|85.7%
|21.7%
|U.S. Energy Corp.
|0.00%
|-19.4%
|-13.7%
Liquidity
BP Midstream Partners LP has a Current Ratio of 13.5 and a Quick Ratio of 13.5. Competitively, U.S. Energy Corp.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 and has 3.1 Quick Ratio. BP Midstream Partners LP’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than U.S. Energy Corp.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is shown BP Midstream Partners LP and U.S. Energy Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BP Midstream Partners LP
|1
|0
|1
|2.50
|U.S. Energy Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The consensus target price of BP Midstream Partners LP is $17, with potential upside of 15.80%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
BP Midstream Partners LP and U.S. Energy Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.3% and 3.4%. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of BP Midstream Partners LP’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 45.37% of U.S. Energy Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BP Midstream Partners LP
|-0.19%
|5.46%
|12.66%
|-2.02%
|-23.17%
|3.09%
|U.S. Energy Corp.
|-10.55%
|11.36%
|8.67%
|-46.14%
|-56.63%
|-26.85%
For the past year BP Midstream Partners LP has 3.09% stronger performance while U.S. Energy Corp. has -26.85% weaker performance.
Summary
On 9 of the 9 factors BP Midstream Partners LP beats U.S. Energy Corp.
