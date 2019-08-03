BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSEU)

We will be comparing the differences between BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) and Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSEU) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BP Midstream Partners LP
|15
|13.55
|N/A
|1.33
|12.02
|Rosehill Resources Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.99
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates BP Midstream Partners LP and Rosehill Resources Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BP Midstream Partners LP
|0.00%
|85.7%
|21.7%
|Rosehill Resources Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is shown BP Midstream Partners LP and Rosehill Resources Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BP Midstream Partners LP
|1
|0
|1
|2.50
|Rosehill Resources Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
BP Midstream Partners LP has a consensus price target of $17, and a 9.47% upside potential.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 88.3% of BP Midstream Partners LP shares and 0% of Rosehill Resources Inc. shares. 0.1% are BP Midstream Partners LP’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BP Midstream Partners LP
|-0.19%
|5.46%
|12.66%
|-2.02%
|-23.17%
|3.09%
|Rosehill Resources Inc.
|-16.51%
|2.05%
|-69.01%
|-67.01%
|0%
|12.94%
For the past year BP Midstream Partners LP’s stock price has smaller growth than Rosehill Resources Inc.
Summary
BP Midstream Partners LP beats on 8 of the 9 factors Rosehill Resources Inc.
