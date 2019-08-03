BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSEU)

We will be comparing the differences between BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) and Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSEU) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BP Midstream Partners LP 15 13.55 N/A 1.33 12.02 Rosehill Resources Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BP Midstream Partners LP and Rosehill Resources Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BP Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 85.7% 21.7% Rosehill Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown BP Midstream Partners LP and Rosehill Resources Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BP Midstream Partners LP 1 0 1 2.50 Rosehill Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BP Midstream Partners LP has a consensus price target of $17, and a 9.47% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.3% of BP Midstream Partners LP shares and 0% of Rosehill Resources Inc. shares. 0.1% are BP Midstream Partners LP’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BP Midstream Partners LP -0.19% 5.46% 12.66% -2.02% -23.17% 3.09% Rosehill Resources Inc. -16.51% 2.05% -69.01% -67.01% 0% 12.94%

For the past year BP Midstream Partners LP’s stock price has smaller growth than Rosehill Resources Inc.

Summary

BP Midstream Partners LP beats on 8 of the 9 factors Rosehill Resources Inc.