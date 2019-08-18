BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP)

Both BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) and Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BP Midstream Partners LP 15 12.85 N/A 1.33 12.02 Oasis Midstream Partners LP 20 1.78 N/A 2.88 7.59

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of BP Midstream Partners LP and Oasis Midstream Partners LP. Oasis Midstream Partners LP is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than BP Midstream Partners LP. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. BP Midstream Partners LP’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Oasis Midstream Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BP Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 85.7% 21.7% Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 25% 6.6%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for BP Midstream Partners LP and Oasis Midstream Partners LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BP Midstream Partners LP 1 0 1 2.50 Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0 0 1 3.00

BP Midstream Partners LP has a 15.80% upside potential and a consensus target price of $17. On the other hand, Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s potential upside is 76.32% and its consensus target price is $28. The information presented earlier suggests that Oasis Midstream Partners LP looks more robust than BP Midstream Partners LP as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.3% of BP Midstream Partners LP shares and 33.6% of Oasis Midstream Partners LP shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of BP Midstream Partners LP’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 46.22% of Oasis Midstream Partners LP shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BP Midstream Partners LP -0.19% 5.46% 12.66% -2.02% -23.17% 3.09% Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0.14% 1.53% 11.95% 15.87% 11.61% 36.52%

For the past year BP Midstream Partners LP has weaker performance than Oasis Midstream Partners LP

Summary

Oasis Midstream Partners LP beats BP Midstream Partners LP on 7 of the 12 factors.