BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) and MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BP Midstream Partners LP 15 12.37 N/A 1.33 12.02 MV Oil Trust 8 4.37 N/A 1.52 5.35

Table 1 highlights BP Midstream Partners LP and MV Oil Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. MV Oil Trust appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BP Midstream Partners LP. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. BP Midstream Partners LP’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than MV Oil Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BP Midstream Partners LP and MV Oil Trust’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BP Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 85.7% 21.7% MV Oil Trust 0.00% 116.5% 116.5%

Analyst Ratings

BP Midstream Partners LP and MV Oil Trust Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BP Midstream Partners LP 1 0 1 2.50 MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0.00

$17 is BP Midstream Partners LP’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 20.23%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BP Midstream Partners LP and MV Oil Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.3% and 10.3%. 0.1% are BP Midstream Partners LP’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 25% of MV Oil Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BP Midstream Partners LP -0.19% 5.46% 12.66% -2.02% -23.17% 3.09% MV Oil Trust 3.71% 1.25% -7.43% 11.42% -23.66% 15.71%

For the past year BP Midstream Partners LP was less bullish than MV Oil Trust.

Summary

BP Midstream Partners LP beats MV Oil Trust on 7 of the 11 factors.

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties comprise approximately 1,000 producing oil and gas wells, located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Austin, Texas.