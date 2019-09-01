BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

This is a contrast between BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) and Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BP Midstream Partners LP 15 12.66 N/A 1.33 12.02 Evolution Petroleum Corporation 7 4.29 N/A 0.50 12.25

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Evolution Petroleum Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than BP Midstream Partners LP. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. BP Midstream Partners LP is presently more affordable than Evolution Petroleum Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us BP Midstream Partners LP and Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BP Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 85.7% 21.7% Evolution Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 20.9% 17.4%

Liquidity

13.5 and 13.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BP Midstream Partners LP. Its rival Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.1 and 12.1 respectively. BP Midstream Partners LP has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Evolution Petroleum Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for BP Midstream Partners LP and Evolution Petroleum Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BP Midstream Partners LP 1 1 1 2.33 Evolution Petroleum Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of BP Midstream Partners LP is $17, with potential upside of 14.40%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both BP Midstream Partners LP and Evolution Petroleum Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 88.3% and 75.1% respectively. Insiders held 0.1% of BP Midstream Partners LP shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BP Midstream Partners LP -0.19% 5.46% 12.66% -2.02% -23.17% 3.09% Evolution Petroleum Corporation -0.33% -13.48% -12.23% -19.1% -42.99% -10.56%

For the past year BP Midstream Partners LP had bullish trend while Evolution Petroleum Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

BP Midstream Partners LP beats Evolution Petroleum Corporation on 10 of the 11 factors.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana. Evolution Petroleum Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.