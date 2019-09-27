BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN)

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) and Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BP Midstream Partners LP
|15
|0.58
|39.41M
|1.33
|12.02
|Equitrans Midstream Corporation
|14
|0.35
|202.80M
|0.98
|16.93
Table 1 highlights BP Midstream Partners LP and Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Equitrans Midstream Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than BP Midstream Partners LP. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. BP Midstream Partners LP’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Equitrans Midstream Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BP Midstream Partners LP
|268,643,490.12%
|85.7%
|21.7%
|Equitrans Midstream Corporation
|1,495,575,221.24%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio of BP Midstream Partners LP is 13.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 13.5. The Current Ratio of rival Equitrans Midstream Corporation is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. BP Midstream Partners LP is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Equitrans Midstream Corporation.
Analyst Recommendations
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for BP Midstream Partners LP and Equitrans Midstream Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BP Midstream Partners LP
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
|Equitrans Midstream Corporation
|0
|3
|0
|2.00
BP Midstream Partners LP has a 23.29% upside potential and a consensus price target of $18. Equitrans Midstream Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $19.67 consensus price target and a 38.04% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Equitrans Midstream Corporation is looking more favorable than BP Midstream Partners LP, analysts view.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both BP Midstream Partners LP and Equitrans Midstream Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 88.3% and 87.3% respectively. About 0.1% of BP Midstream Partners LP’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BP Midstream Partners LP
|-0.19%
|5.46%
|12.66%
|-2.02%
|-23.17%
|3.09%
|Equitrans Midstream Corporation
|-8.49%
|-14.57%
|-21.49%
|-20.13%
|0%
|-17.13%
For the past year BP Midstream Partners LP has 3.09% stronger performance while Equitrans Midstream Corporation has -17.13% weaker performance.
Summary
BP Midstream Partners LP beats on 10 of the 15 factors Equitrans Midstream Corporation.
