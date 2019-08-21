BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) Trades at $14.77 After Triangle; 4 Bullish Analysts Covering KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ)

Among 6 analysts covering Kaz Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Kaz Minerals PLC has GBX 900 highest and GBX 530 lowest target. GBX 687.50’s average target is 74.76% above currents GBX 393.4 stock price. Kaz Minerals PLC had 40 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Peel Hunt maintained KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) on Monday, April 29 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating by HSBC given on Tuesday, May 28. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, February 25 report. Peel Hunt maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 755 target in Wednesday, July 10 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, April 10. As per Tuesday, April 30, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, February 25. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 12 by UBS. See KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) latest ratings:

19/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 755.00 New Target: GBX 745.00 Maintain

16/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 850.00 Maintain

16/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 595.00 New Target: GBX 590.00 Maintain

16/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 750.00 Maintain

16/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 680.00 Maintain

15/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 755.00 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 755.00 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 900.00 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 755.00 Maintain

16/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 525.00 Maintain

BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) formed triangle with $16.10 target or 9.00% above today’s $14.77 share price. BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) has $1.54 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.77. About 165,106 shares traded. BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) has declined 23.17% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BPMP News: 17/04/2018 – BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – DISTRIBUTION REFLECTS AN INCREASE OF $0.0050 OVER PARTNERSHIP’S MINIMUM QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION; 10/05/2018 – BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS SAYS NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARTNERSHIP IN QUARTER WAS $30.5 MILLION OR $0.29 PER UNIT – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – BP Midstream Partners LP Declares Increased First Quarter 2018 Distribution; 10/05/2018 – BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – ADJUSTED EBITDA ATTRIBUTABLE IN QTR WAS $35.2 MLN; 03/04/2018 – HARVEST FUND ADVISORS REPORTS 8.4 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP AS OF MARCH 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP BPMP.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $19; 22/03/2018 – BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: BPMP) Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results; 22/03/2018 BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE PARTNERSHIP PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.21; 22/03/2018 – BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARTNERSHIP PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.21

The stock decreased 4.05% or GBX 16.6 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 393.4. About 1.19 million shares traded. KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) news was published by Mining.com which published an article titled: “Kaz Minerals surprises market with dividend, Russian copper project buy – MINING.com” on August 16, 2018.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, processing, and sale of copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company has market cap of 1.85 billion GBP. It operates through East Region, Bozymchak, Bozshakol, and Aktogay divisions. It has a 3.98 P/E ratio. The firm operates four underground mines and three concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in Kyrgyzstan; the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; and Aktogay open pit located in eastern Kazakhstan.

Among 3 analysts covering BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. BP Midstream Partners has $1900 highest and $15 lowest target. $17’s average target is 15.10% above currents $14.77 stock price. BP Midstream Partners had 3 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of BPMP in report on Friday, March 8 with “Underperform” rating. JP Morgan downgraded BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) rating on Tuesday, August 20. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $1700 target.