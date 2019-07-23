Bp Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) to pay $0.32 on Aug 14, 2019; Sonoco Products Co (SON) Sentiment Is 1.25

Bp Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) is expected to pay $0.32 on Aug 14, 2019. (NYSE:BPMP) shareholders before Jul 30, 2019 will receive the $0.32 dividend. Bp Midstream Partners LP’s current price of $16.11 translates into 2.01% yield. Bp Midstream Partners LP’s dividend has Jul 31, 2019 as record date. Jul 19, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $16.11. About 215,225 shares traded. BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) has declined 26.80% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BPMP News: 10/05/2018 – BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS SAYS NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARTNERSHIP IN QUARTER WAS $30.5 MILLION OR $0.29 PER UNIT – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – ADJUSTED EBITDA ATTRIBUTABLE IN QTR WAS $35.2 MLN; 22/03/2018 – BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARTNERSHIP PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.21; 22/03/2018 – BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: BPMP) Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results; 22/03/2018 BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE PARTNERSHIP PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.21; 03/04/2018 – HARVEST FUND ADVISORS REPORTS 8.4 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP AS OF MARCH 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – BP Midstream Partners LP Declares Increased First Quarter 2018 Distribution; 17/04/2018 – BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – DISTRIBUTION REFLECTS AN INCREASE OF $0.0050 OVER PARTNERSHIP’S MINIMUM QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION; 11/05/2018 – BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP BPMP.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $19

Sonoco Products Co (SON) investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 159 funds opened new or increased holdings, while 127 sold and reduced their equity positions in Sonoco Products Co. The funds in our database now possess: 72.30 million shares, down from 73.81 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Sonoco Products Co in top ten holdings decreased from 4 to 2 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 25 Reduced: 102 Increased: 103 New Position: 56.

Among 2 analysts covering BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. BP Midstream Partners had 2 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) has “Underperform” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Credit Suisse.

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, operates, and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The company has market cap of $1.69 billion. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in four offshore crude oil pipeline systems located in the United States. It has a 12.1 P/E ratio. The firm was founded in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company has market cap of $5.76 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Display and Packaging, and Protective Solutions. It has a 19.67 P/E ratio. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc holds 3.51% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company for 207,261 shares. Shufro Rose & Co Llc owns 368,966 shares or 2.27% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wespac Advisors Llc has 2.08% invested in the company for 48,848 shares. The Texas-based Brookmont Capital Management has invested 1.06% in the stock. Fruth Investment Management, a Texas-based fund reported 41,275 shares.

The stock decreased 2.82% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $59.2. About 1.01 million shares traded or 135.94% up from the average. Sonoco Products Company (SON) has risen 22.42% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.99% the S&P500.

More notable recent Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Did Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) Insiders Sell Shares? – Yahoo Finance" on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Sonoco Results Prove It's Expensive – Seeking Alpha" published on July 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: "Sonoco Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:SON – GlobeNewswire" on July 18, 2019.