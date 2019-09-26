BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) and TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) Comparing side by side

We are comparing BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) and TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BP Midstream Partners LP 15 12.80 N/A 1.33 12.02 TransGlobe Energy Corporation 2 0.60 N/A 0.23 6.86

In table 1 we can see BP Midstream Partners LP and TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. TransGlobe Energy Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than BP Midstream Partners LP. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. BP Midstream Partners LP is currently more expensive than TransGlobe Energy Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us BP Midstream Partners LP and TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BP Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 85.7% 21.7% TransGlobe Energy Corporation 0.00% 8.2% 5.4%

Liquidity

BP Midstream Partners LP’s Current Ratio is 13.5 while its Quick Ratio is 13.5. On the competitive side is, TransGlobe Energy Corporation which has a 2.5 Current Ratio and a 2.1 Quick Ratio. BP Midstream Partners LP is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to TransGlobe Energy Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for BP Midstream Partners LP and TransGlobe Energy Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BP Midstream Partners LP 0 1 1 2.50 TransGlobe Energy Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$18 is BP Midstream Partners LP’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 23.03%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BP Midstream Partners LP and TransGlobe Energy Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 88.3% and 38% respectively. 0.1% are BP Midstream Partners LP’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.3% of TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BP Midstream Partners LP -0.19% 5.46% 12.66% -2.02% -23.17% 3.09% TransGlobe Energy Corporation 6.9% 10.71% -19.27% -15.3% -50.48% -17.11%

For the past year BP Midstream Partners LP had bullish trend while TransGlobe Energy Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

BP Midstream Partners LP beats TransGlobe Energy Corporation on 12 of the 11 factors.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas liquids in Egypt and Canada. It holds working interests in West Gharib, West Bakr, North West Gharib, South West Gharib, South East Gharib, South Ghazalat, South Alamein, and North West Sitra production sharing contracts. TransGlobe Energy Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.