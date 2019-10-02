Bp Amoco Plc (BP) Shareholder Delta Capital Management Has Lifted Holding by $1.07 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Walthausen & Company Holding in Columbia Banking Systems (COLB) Increased as Stock Rose

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in Columbia Banking Systems Inc (COLB) by 18.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 31,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.27% . The institutional investor held 205,880 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.45 million, up from 173,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Columbia Banking Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $35.61. About 122,377 shares traded. Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) has declined 6.54% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.54% the S&P500. Some Historical COLB News: 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Columbia Banking System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COLB); 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System Total Assets at March 31 Were $12.53 Billion; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM INC COLB.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 18 PCT; 03/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Greg Sigrist Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System 1Q EPS 55c; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System 1Q Net $40M; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System 1Q Net Interest Income Was $115.5 Million

Delta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bp Amoco Plc (BP) by 31.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Capital Management Llc bought 26,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 110,260 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.60 million, up from 84,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bp Amoco Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $36.55. About 6.67M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 20/03/2018 – Exclusive – Lightsource BP to tap lenders for Kan. project; 20/04/2018 – Sen. Markey: On 8th Anniversary of BP Oil Spill, Senator Markey Joins Legislation to Protect American Coasts and Workers from; 04/04/2018 – BP eyes 119 LNG cargo shipments annually from Tangguh Indonesia up to 2020; 28/05/2018 – ? BP boss to champion European values; 29/03/2018 – BP PLC BP.L – ANNOUNCES THAT AT THAT MEETING DAME ALISON CARNWATH WILL BE PROPOSED FOR ELECTION AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 01/05/2018 – BP PLC Maintains Divestment Guidance for 2018; 07/05/2018 – AKER BP 1Q REV. $890M, EST. $892.5M; 17/05/2018 – BP PLC BP.L : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 690P FROM 675P; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Oman Oil is said to seek buyers for stake in Khazzan gas field- Bloomberg; 12/04/2018 – BP, Petrobras Form Strategic Alliance/

Since July 1, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $18,722 activity. Shares for $4,656 were bought by Stein Clint on Monday, July 1. The insider BARUFFI KUMI YAMAMOTO bought 259 shares worth $8,433.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 19 investors sold COLB shares while 56 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 63.99 million shares or 1.42% less from 64.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corp reported 19,473 shares. Everence owns 8,460 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 227,843 are owned by Aristotle Capital Boston Limited Liability. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 4,283 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited, Massachusetts-based fund reported 26,410 shares. Legal And General Group Incorporated Public Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 199,069 shares in its portfolio. Kennedy Cap invested in 200,113 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Alphaone Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.76% in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). First Fincl Bank Of Omaha invested in 31,776 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Plante Moran Advisors Limited Com reported 1,947 shares stake. The Colorado-based Tributary Cap Lc has invested 0.97% in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Invesco, a Georgia-based fund reported 1.11 million shares. The California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 107,046 shares. Us Retail Bank De reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB).

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45 billion and $756.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 55,230 shares to 113,400 shares, valued at $4.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Community Bank Systems Inc (NYSE:CBU) by 13,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,059 shares, and cut its stake in Entegra Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ENFC).