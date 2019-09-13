Bp Amoco Plc (BP) Holding Upped by Delta Capital Management Llc; Crawford Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its American Express Co (AXP) Stake by $3.64 Million as Market Value Rose

Delta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bp Amoco Plc (BP) by 31.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Capital Management Llc bought 26,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 110,260 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.60 million, up from 84,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bp Amoco Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $37.67. About 5.28 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 22/05/2018 – SERICA ENERGY – DEFERRAL OF WORK ON R3 WELL, PENDING RESOLUTION OF SANCTIONS POSITION, IS NOT EXPECTED TO IMPACT LONG-TERM RECOVERY OF RHUM RESERVES; 21/05/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE -BP back on its feet but CEO senses no respite; 10/04/2018 – BP BP COMMITS TO 2 NEW NORTH SEA DEVELOPMENTS; 10/04/2018 – ONGC, Reliance in talks with customers to sell east coast gas; 22/05/2018 – BP to Cut Global Upstream Workforce by Around 3%; 01/05/2018 – BP can afford more dividend largesse with fewer calls on its cash; 11/05/2018 – BP: Investment Opportunities Include Electric Vehicles, Batteries; 01/05/2018 – BP Raises Possibility of Dividend Boost as Debt Poised to Fall; 22/05/2018 – BP invests in Israeli fast-charge battery company; 22/05/2018 – SERICA ENERGY PLC SQZ.L – US ANNOUNCEMENT ON 8 MAY IS EXPECTED TO RESULT IN A CHANGE OF US POLICY IN RESPECT OF GRANTING OF OFAC LICENCES

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 29,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 631,663 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $77.97 million, down from 661,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $119.02. About 3.06M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.6B; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 16/04/2018 – American Express to end its Plenti frequent shopper program; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $81; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Consolidated Expenses $6.9B; 07/05/2018 – Groupon Launches Local Restaurant Deals for American Express Card Members; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Provide 2 Years of Complimentary Credit Monitoring to Those Affected; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 Total U.S. Consumer, Small Business Card Member Loans $63B; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Express Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXP)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53B and $3.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 15,661 shares to 553,758 shares, valued at $49.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Hawaiian Inc by 44,421 shares in the quarter, for a total of 309,331 shares, and has risen its stake in Granite Pt Mtg Tr Inc.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.31 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Credit Agricole S A has 0% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Riverpark Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.9% or 72,037 shares. Jag Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 16,495 shares or 0.23% of the stock. 6,900 were reported by Monetary Mngmt Gp. Bragg accumulated 97,252 shares. Endurance Wealth Management Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Ameriprise Financial reported 878,255 shares stake. Private Asset Management Inc holds 0.34% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 16,078 shares. M&T Bank Corporation has 204,538 shares. 75,550 are held by Willis Investment Counsel. Gulf Int Commercial Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 0.36% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Strs Ohio reported 681,415 shares. Great Lakes Ltd owns 560,093 shares for 1.51% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 938,478 shares. Godshalk Welsh Cap Mgmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 13,890 shares.

