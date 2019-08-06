Bp Amoco P L C Sponsored Adr (BP) Shareholder Whittier Trust Co Has Decreased Stake by $412,198 as Market Valuation Declined; As Walt Disney Co (DIS) Valuation Rose, Menlo Advisors Has Upped by $1.85 Million Its Position

Menlo Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 50.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menlo Advisors Llc bought 16,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 49,915 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.54M, up from 33,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menlo Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.72B market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $141.95. About 14.58 million shares traded or 67.32% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – ASICS and Disney Team Up to Get Families Moving; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SEES 4-DAY FORECAST OF $115M FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $4 BILLION FIVE-YEAR FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 9, 2023; 23/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive ICSC news: Unicorp’s Disney-area O-Town doubles in size – yet again; 18/04/2018 – Disney filing discloses Fox’s reasons for rejecting Comcast bid; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Any Offer for Fox Would Be at Premium to Value of Current Offer From Disney; 09/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER, COMCAST’S ROBERTS AREN’T COMMUNICATING: CNBC; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets shareholder vote on Disney deal for July 10; 15/03/2018 – Sky agrees to share information relevant to Fox-Disney deal

Whittier Trust Co decreased its stake in Bp Amoco P L C Sponsored Adr (BP) by 23.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co analyzed 9,586 shares as the company's stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 31,476 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 41,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Bp Amoco P L C Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $127.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $37.59. About 10.66 million shares traded or 77.12% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500.

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets (VEA) by 161,414 shares to 906,538 shares, valued at $37.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds Sm Cp Val Etf (VBR) by 2,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,228 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Bunge and BP to Create a Leading Bioenergy Company – PRNewswire” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BP, Reliance form Indian fuels partnership – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BP: Buy The Drop – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Credibility Issues Are Going to Keep Weighing down BP Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Exxon Mobil vs. BP – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Menlo Advisors Llc, which manages about $236.63M and $140.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Incorpora by 7,000 shares to 2,596 shares, valued at $236,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

