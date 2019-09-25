Bp Adr Each Repstng Six Ord (BP) Shareholder Canal Insurance Company Increased Holding; Raytheon Co (RTN) Valuation Rose While Ipswich Investment Management Co Trimmed Its Holding by $501,008

Canal Insurance Company increased its stake in Bp Adr Each Repstng Six Ord (BP) by 395.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company bought 197,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 247,940 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.34M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Bp Adr Each Repstng Six Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $38.13. About 6.29M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 17/04/2018 – BP, Smurfit, Persimmon Too few women at top; 26/04/2018 – BP chooses former Statoil head as chairman; 21/05/2018 – BP latest to ink LNG supply deal with Venture Global; 29/03/2018 – BP PLC BP.L – PAUL ANDERSON WILL NOT BE OFFERING HIMSELF FOR RE-ELECTION AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 21/05/2018 – U.S. CLASS ACTION LEGAL SYSTEM HAS NOT DONE BP ANY GOOD: DUDLEY; 12/03/2018 – BP SELECTS MCDERMOTT & BHGE FOR SUBSEA CONTRACTS FOR WEST; 13/04/2018 – Norwegian major Statoil eyes future projects with Mexico’s Pemex; 05/04/2018 – Mexico’s election front-runner won’t end energy reform – adviser; 20/03/2018 – BP’S SHEPARD SAYS CUSTOMERS DRIVING CHANGES TO LNG MARKET; 30/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Q–Lab chemistry Ortho VA263-BP-0144 VA263-AP-18-3314 – 36C26318N0471

Ipswich Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 10.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co sold 2,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 24,844 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.32 million, down from 27,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $195.64. About 2.08 million shares traded or 14.39% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Still Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $3.6B-$4B; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.20; 29/05/2018 – Kratos Receives 4-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 EPS Cont Ops $9.55-$9.75; 23/03/2018 – Trump should insist on Libya-style denuclearization for N.Korea -Bolton; 24/04/2018 – BOEING – $3 BLN ORDER, AT CURRENT LIST PRICES, WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED ON BOEING’S ORDERS & DELIVERIES WEBSITE; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT FROM AIR FORCE FOR WARNING RECEIVER; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.71, REV VIEW $26.74 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from industry professionals

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $303.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Mar 365.0 Call 20Sep19 (Call) (NYSE:LMT) by 37,800 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $246,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions and 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.