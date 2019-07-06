Bp Adr (BP) Shareholder Old Dominion Capital Management Has Boosted Stake; As Consolidated Edison (ED) Shares Rose, Regal Investment Advisors Has Raised by $455,196 Its Position

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bp Adr (BP) by 64.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc bought 9,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,527 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, up from 15,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bp Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $41.03. About 5.10 million shares traded or 5.25% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 9.98% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 12/04/2018 – BP PLC BP.L – BP AND PETROBRAS FORM STRATEGIC ALLIANCE; 27/04/2018 – Norway’s Mr Oil to ease BP’s shift away from fossil fuels; 24/05/2018 – BP CEO SAYS U.S. OIL PRODUCTION RISING FAST; 26/03/2018 – BP SEES STARTING UP 6 MAJOR PROJECTS IN 2018; 30/05/2018 – The London Report: Royal Dutch Shell and BP lead FTSE rally; 10/04/2018 – BP WON’T CHASE HIGHER OIL PRICES WITH MORE PROJECTS; 16/04/2018 – BP REPORT SETS OUT NEAR-TERM TARGETS ON GREENHOUSE EMISSIONS; 26/04/2018 – BP PLC – UNDER PSA, WHICH IS FOR 25 YEARS, BP WILL BE OPERATOR DURING EXPLORATION PHASE HOLDING A 50 PER CENT INTEREST WHILE SOCAR WILL HOLD REMAINING 50 PCT INTEREST; 03/04/2018 – POLAND’S PKO BP SAYS RECOMMENDS TO PAY OUT DIVIDEND OF 0.55 ZLOTYS PER SHARE FOR 2017; 26/04/2018 – BP chooses former Statoil head as chairman

Regal Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 6.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc bought 5,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,475 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.33 million, up from 81,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $88.81. About 964,193 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 11.59% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.16% the S&P500.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 38 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $105,664 activity. Shares for $518 were bought by OATES JOSEPH P on Friday, May 31. $1,968 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by Muccilo Robert. On Thursday, February 28 HOGLUND ROBERT N bought $2,283 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 29 shares. $2,283 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by Cawley Timothy on Thursday, February 28. $2,207 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by Moore Elizabeth D. $2,283 worth of stock was bought by McAvoy John on Thursday, January 31.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66 million and $491.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl (VEA) by 12,101 shares to 214,899 shares, valued at $8.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (Call) (NYSE:KO) by 57,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 800 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (TWOK).

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68 million and $292.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Portfolio Large Cap (ONEK) by 86,606 shares to 290,370 shares, valued at $10.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cincinnati Bell by 23,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,510 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Portfolio Mid Cap (RSCO).

