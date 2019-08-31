Bp Adr (BP) Shareholder Berkshire Asset Management Has Increased Stake; Dalal Street Has Lifted Position in Micron Technology (MU) by $47.25 Million as Stock Rose

Berkshire Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Bp Adr (BP) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc bought 7,852 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The hedge fund held 504,602 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.06M, up from 496,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bp Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.84B market cap company. It closed at $36.95 lastly. It is down 10.52% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 28/05/2018 – Outgoing BP chairman to lead powerful European business group; 11/04/2018 – Wellington.Scoop: BP gives rescue boat to Capital Coast Callout Squad; 20/04/2018 – DJ BP Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BPMP); 18/04/2018 – PEMEX CEO TO MEET BP, PREMIER OIL IN UK LEG OF TRIP; 21/05/2018 – BP CEO SAYS WANTS TO INVEST IN RENEWABLES BUSINESSES ‘THAT CAN STAND ON THEIR OWN TWO FEET AND PROVIDE RETURNS’; 10/04/2018 – BP SAYS NOTHING IN PERMIAN WOULD BE `ACCRETIVE’ TO SHAREHOLDERS; 01/05/2018 – BP profits surge 71 percent amid oil price rally; 07/05/2018 – AKER BP CEO: SEES SOME SIGNS OF COST INFLATION, ESPECIALLY IN SEMI-SUBMERSIBLE DRILLING RIG MARKET; 05/03/2018 – BP Exec: Renewables Growing Surprisingly Ffast–CERAWeek Market Talk; 18/05/2018 – BP CEO SEES OIL DEMAND GROWTH PEAKING IN LATE 2030S

Dalal Street Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 210.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalal Street Llc bought 1.15M shares as the company's stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 1.70 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.23M, up from 546,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalal Street Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $45.27. About 15.03 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 62,097 shares. Sun Life Finance reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 480,300 were accumulated by Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability Co. Kepos Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.48% or 154,520 shares. Moreover, Van Eck Assocs has 0.21% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 1.01 million shares. Zeke Cap Ltd Com holds 39,181 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Gsa Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 31,545 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd owns 1.63 million shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Exane Derivatives invested 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Lc holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 115,000 shares. Arrow Financial, a New York-based fund reported 500 shares. Moreover, Primecap Management Ca has 1.76% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 57.80 million shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt accumulated 41,461 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.87% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Cornerstone Advsr accumulated 1,133 shares or 0% of the stock.

Berkshire Asset Management Llc, which manages about $867.20 million and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Us Small Cap (SCHA) by 35,449 shares to 37,974 shares, valued at $2.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P 500 Spiders (SPY) by 30,273 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,022 shares, and cut its stake in Aflac (NYSE:AFL).