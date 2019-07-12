Bp Adr (BP) Market Value Declined While Berkshire Asset Management Upped by $337,636 Its Position; Cutler Capital Management Holding in Ford Motor (F) Has Cut by $1.17 Million as Valuation Rose

Cutler Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ford Motor (F) by 90.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc sold 146,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,700 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129,000, down from 160,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ford Motor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $10.37. About 3.61M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 7.33% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 16/05/2018 – FORD SAYS SEEKING TO SHORTEN JULY VACATION SHUTDOWN OF F-150; 26/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR – LENDERS MAINTAINED TOTAL REVOLVING COMMITMENTS OF $13.4 BLN UNDER FOURTEENTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF DEC 15, 2006; 20/03/2018 – Ford to Sell French Gearbox Plant in Latest Pullback in Europe; 28/03/2018 – Elegant Aviator SUV Previews Lincoln’s Next Act With Power, Technology and Plug-In Hybrid Option; 26/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – AS A RESULT OF FOURTEENTH AMENDMENT, MATURITY DATES FOR 25% OF COMMITMENTS HAVE BEEN EXTENDED TO APRIL 30, 2021; 05/03/2018 – The automaker is retooling the plant for the reintroduction of the Ford Ranger and Bronco models; 09/05/2018 – Ford suspends F-150 production after plant fire; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VW’s ex-CEO charged in U.S. over diesel scandal; 15/03/2018 – Ford says it will beat Toyota in hybrids by 2021 with Mustangs and trucks; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – “INVENTORIES OF FORD’S BEST-SELLING F-SERIES PICKUPS AND OTHER VEHICLES REMAIN STRONG”

Berkshire Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Bp Adr (BP) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc bought 7,852 shares as the company's stock declined 2.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 504,602 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.06 million, up from 496,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bp Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $41.13. About 354,450 shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 9.98% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500.



Berkshire Asset Management Llc, which manages about $867.20 million and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Russell 2000 (IWM) by 2,550 shares to 8,258 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P 500 Spiders (SPY) by 30,273 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,022 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The United Kingdom-based Legal General Group Inc Public Limited Com has invested 0.14% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Smith Chas P Associate Pa Cpas accumulated 11,785 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 10,293 were reported by Portland Advsr Llc. Ajo Ltd Partnership stated it has 42,127 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barnett & Co accumulated 4,325 shares. 339,221 were accumulated by Camelot Portfolios. 25,052 were reported by Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Lc. The Ontario – Canada-based Highstreet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Keybank National Association Oh holds 23,162 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Natixis LP accumulated 174,036 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 456 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.04% or 33,641 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability holds 0.08% or 9.53M shares in its portfolio. Adage Prtnrs Gru Limited Liability Corp owns 4.79M shares. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Com invested in 295,297 shares or 0.13% of the stock.



Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.27 per share. F’s profit will be $1.31B for 7.86 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $203,238 activity. LECHLEITER JOHN C had bought 10,000 shares worth $103,200 on Friday, May 10.