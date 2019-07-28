Boys Arnold & Co Has Boosted Position in United Technologies (UTX) by $8.91 Million as Share Price Rose; Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has Decreased Its Stake in Altria Group (MO) by $1.95 Million

Boys Arnold & Co Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 348.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc bought 69,614 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,614 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.55 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $135.63. About 2.21M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 07/05/2018 – Otis Introduces the Link™ Escalator; 12/03/2018 – NEW DELHI (Reuters) — India’s aviation regulator on Monday ordered immediate grounding of certain Airbus A320neo aircraft operated by IndiGo Airlines and GoAir fitted with Pratt & Whitney engines made by United Technologies Corp; 18/05/2018 – UTC Climate, Controls & Security Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Taylor Co; 19/03/2018 – United Tech CEO plans exit after Rockwell integration – Bloomberg; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON (29/18); 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Collection at UTC in La Jolla, California; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $9 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS R&D; 05/04/2018 – JetBlue Selects Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan™ Engines to Power 45 Additional Airbus A320neo Family Aircraft; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Disagrees With Several of the Assertions Contained in the Third Point Letter; 26/03/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names new assistant director of energy regulation

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 8.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank sold 34,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 368,890 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.19M, down from 403,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $49.86. About 7.29 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) by 21,465 shares to 133,152 shares, valued at $3.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 166,852 shares in the quarter, for a total of 534,801 shares, and has risen its stake in Invitation Homes Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oarsman stated it has 5,280 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 510,202 shares. Hills Commercial Bank Trust holds 5,405 shares. Goelzer Investment has invested 0.02% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 4,850 shares. U S Glob Investors owns 0.15% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 5,540 shares. Camarda Fin Advsr Lc owns 0.01% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 116 shares. Wade G W has 6,823 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Sigma Counselors has 3,654 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag invested in 53,980 shares or 0.03% of the stock. South Dakota Investment Council accumulated 53,300 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Portland Ltd Com has 0.07% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). The New York-based Lvw Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.88% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 5,327 are held by Washington Trust Com. Verity Asset stated it has 12,095 shares.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $667.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 4,500 shares to 57,065 shares, valued at $4.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 7,597 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,537 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. Dumais Michael R sold $1.15 million worth of stock or 9,620 shares. $104,916 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) was sold by Bailey Robert J. on Tuesday, February 5.

