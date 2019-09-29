Boys Arnold & Co Has Trimmed Its Holding in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by $436,771; Wix.Com (WIX) Shareholder Taylor Frigon Capital Management Decreased Position

Boys Arnold & Co Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc sold 9,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 31,564 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49M, down from 40,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.77% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $50.71. About 59.47 million shares traded or 193.20% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 08/03/2018 – Massachusetts Regulator Will Investigate Wells Fargo Advisors — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO PAY PLAN SAID TO PLACE ITS INTERESTS OVER CLIENTS’; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Shareholders Approve Bigger Paychecks for Executives; 26/04/2018 – Sensata Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 09/04/2018 – BusinessInsurnce: Consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO `THROUGH MOST’ OF HISTORICAL BUSINESS REVIEW: SLOAN; 31/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO SAYS BANK’S REVIEW OF BSA-AML ISSUES STILL IN PLACE, WOULDN’T SURPRISE HIM IF FOUND SOME EMPLOYEE ACTIVITY ‘BEYOND JUST A LACK OF TRAINING’; 14/05/2018 – Fundlogic Adds Wells Fargo, Exits Cigna, Cuts Vertex: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone® And Joint Health Education To The Wells Fargo Championship; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Value Opportunities Cuts Wells Fargo

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wix.Com (WIX) by 38.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 10,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 15,911 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26 million, down from 25,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wix.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $115.1. About 559,064 shares traded or 10.81% up from the average. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M; 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com

More notable recent Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Retain Wix.com (WIX) Stock for Now – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Wix.Com Ltd (WIX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Wix.com Ltd. Stock Fell Monday – Nasdaq” on November 19, 2018. More interesting news about Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Market Teases All-Time Highs, but Here Are 2 Stocks You Can Buy Cheap – Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$147, Is Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $151.84 million and $141.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vuzix Corp. (NASDAQ:VUZI) by 76,320 shares to 547,746 shares, valued at $2.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 27,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,561 shares, and has risen its stake in Cyberark Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.64M are owned by Renaissance Technologies Ltd Com. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% or 2,378 shares in its portfolio. State Bank Of America De accumulated 717,473 shares. Credit Agricole S A invested in 0.09% or 11,440 shares. 2.44M were reported by Baillie Gifford & Comm. Qs Ltd Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Hbk Investments Limited Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 2,196 shares. Signaturefd Limited Company has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Etrade Cap Mngmt Lc reported 5,922 shares. Sylebra Capital has 781,088 shares. Advisory Svcs Net Limited Liability invested in 0% or 80 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP reported 0.21% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.11% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Amp Limited stated it has 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 10.65 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $688.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 11,568 shares to 123,164 shares, valued at $6.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 3,594 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,083 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).