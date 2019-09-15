Boys Arnold & Co Position in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Lowered by $436,771; Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Has Raised Cummins (CMI) Stake by $513,000

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 3.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 97,600 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.72M, up from 94,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $165.11. About 909,032 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 10/05/2018 – Experienced Biotech Executive and Scientific Leader Dr. Stephen Harrison Joins Engine Biosciences as Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President; 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel; 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Announces Availability of X12™ With Autocar; 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES; 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-De Villiers wicket was catalyst for turnaround – Cummins; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o; 14/05/2018 – CUMMINS & JAC MOTORS FORM JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP

Boys Arnold & Co Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc sold 9,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 31,564 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49M, down from 40,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 23.52M shares traded or 19.25% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 08/05/2018 – Sonoco at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Textainer Group at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – In July, Wells Fargo blamed a third-party vendor for wrongly layering insurance policies on its auto borrowers; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy 2018 Industrials Conference; 12/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Risk Management Changes Follow Recent Fed Enforcement Action; 12/04/2018 – REV Group at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – Esterline at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Voxx; 12/04/2018 – Hubbell Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold CMI shares while 271 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 125.27 million shares or 1.13% more from 123.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whalerock Point Prtnrs Limited Liability Company holds 1,372 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Shelton reported 1,702 shares stake. Cardinal Mgmt invested 0.19% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Kopp Investment Advsrs Limited Company has 3,283 shares. Moreover, Dakota Wealth Mngmt has 0.3% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 9,189 shares. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership reported 0.09% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Moreover, Blb&B Advsr has 0.03% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 1,583 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.03% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). 1,992 were reported by Paloma Mgmt Company. Bahl Gaynor reported 0% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Barclays Plc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Cwm Limited Liability Company invested in 1,318 shares or 0% of the stock. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De invested in 1.08M shares. Raymond James Financial Services Advsr Incorporated holds 0.09% or 132,363 shares. Stephens Ar has invested 0.14% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 32,500 shares to 193,200 shares, valued at $8.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 15,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,000 shares, and cut its stake in Encompass Health Corp.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 10.28 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

