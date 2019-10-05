Boys Arnold & Co Decreased Its Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stake by $436,771 as Shares Rose; Utah Retirement Systems Has Trimmed Holding in Citigroup (C) by $535,430 as Stock Value Rose

Boys Arnold & Co Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc sold 9,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 31,564 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49 million, down from 40,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 15.55M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 02/05/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone® And Joint Health Education To The Wells Fargo Championship; 16/03/2018 – Justice Department Widens Wells Fargo Sales Investigation to Wealth Management; 11/05/2018 – Tetra Technologies at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Scandals Hurt Its Retirement Business — Barrons.com; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: Wells Fargo was slow to stop bad behavior, but it’s a good business; 14/05/2018 – Fundlogic Adds Wells Fargo, Exits Cigna, Cuts Vertex: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Expects Fed Asset Cap to Continue Into Early 2019 — 3rd Update; 06/04/2018 – Rival banks applauded U.S. watchdog on 2016 Wells Fargo settlement -emails; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – SETTLEMENT AMOUNT WAS FULLY ACCRUED AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO: CO. WILL PAY $480M

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 7,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 440,165 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.83M, down from 447,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $153.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $68.18. About 10.68M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 29/05/2018 – CITI CONSUMER BANKING CEO STEPHEN BIRD COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE; 14/05/2018 – Noble Corp Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Dethrones Citigroup to Become Biggest Currency Trader; 14/03/2018 – “There was no impact to Commercial Card services, nor was any customer data compromised,” a spokeswoman for Citigroup told CNBC; 10/04/2018 – HARRIS CORP HRS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $183 FROM $160; 20/03/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 04/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 30/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Head of Markets for Saudi Arabia Is Said to Leave; 15/03/2018 – Investing.com: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 29/03/2018 – GHANA SAYS ANGLOGOLD’S OBUASI PLAN LACKS LOCAL CONTENT: CITI FM

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02B and $688.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 9,674 shares to 57,973 shares, valued at $2.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 3,594 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,083 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 10.34 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 2 shares to 6 shares, valued at $1.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 14,624 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,768 shares, and has risen its stake in Twilio Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.44B for 8.61 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.