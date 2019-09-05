Boys Arnold & Co Raised Its Apple (AAPL) Holding by $21.13 Million as Stock Price Rose; Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position in Navigator Holdings LTD (NVGS) by $1.94 Million

Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) by 79.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp sold 176,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% . The hedge fund held 46,627 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513,000, down from 223,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Navigator Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $520.91 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.33. About 53,339 shares traded. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) has declined 16.34% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical NVGS News: 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD NVGS.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.01; 08/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Group Lunch Scheduled By Maxim for May. 15; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD – MAINTAINED STRONG FLEET UTILIZATION OF 91.7% FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 3c; 05/03/2018 Navigator Holdings Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Financial Year 2017 Results; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $77.8 MLN VS $77.3 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 09/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. Preliminary Results For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $76.7M

Boys Arnold & Co Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 447.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc bought 111,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 136,781 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.98M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $945.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $209.19. About 19.22M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – Apple Leisure Group and The Mark Travel Corporation to Join Forces; 17/04/2018 – Regina Leader: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 24/04/2018 – Apple Enters Correction Territory For Second Time This Year — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 – Apple may release a cheaper MacBook Air; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Apple Rakes In Profits As It Awaits the Next Big Leap — Barrons.com; 14/03/2018 – French finance minister accuses Google and Apple of `abusive practices’; 27/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Gladwin Field Office – Apple Tree Planting with Ruffed Grouse Society; 16/04/2018 – Aaron Pressman: Pretty please… “Apple Watch Series 4 and watchOS 5 rumors: Are third-party watch faces on the way?”; 07/03/2018 – REFILE-Apple finds supplier problems as its audits expand

Analysts await Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $-0.08 earnings per share, down 900.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.01 per share. After $-0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Navigator Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.