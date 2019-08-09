Boys Arnold & Co Stake in Intel (INTC) Has Decreased by $822,242 as Market Value Declined; Synnex Corp. (SNX) Shareholder Oberweis Asset Management Has Increased Its Holding by $461,605

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Synnex Corp. (SNX) by 173.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 4,859 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.89% . The institutional investor held 7,659 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $731,000, up from 2,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Synnex Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $84.62. About 55,525 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has risen 3.24% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX 1Q ADJ EPS $2.14, EST. $2.11; 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.35; 08/05/2018 – SYNNEX THAILAND PCL – QTRLY TOTAL INCOME 8.91 BLN BAHT VS 8.17 BLN BAHT; 29/03/2018 – Synnex 1Q Rev $4.55B; 08/05/2018 – SYNNEX THAILAND PCL – QTRLY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE 209.9 MLN BAHT VS 148.6 MLN BAHT; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q Rev $4.58B-$4.78B; 14/05/2018 – Nine SYNNEX Corporation Leaders Named to CRN’s Women of the Channel List with One Named to Power 100 List; 21/05/2018 – OPENGEAR DISTRIBUTORS INGRAM MICRO AND SYNNEX NOW OFFERING GSA PRICING ACROSS ALL OPENGEAR PRODUCTS; 10/04/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Named Distributor of the Year in the US and Canada at 2018 Aruba Americas Partner Summit

Boys Arnold & Co Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 16.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc sold 15,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 80,180 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31 million, down from 95,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $45.82. About 8.64M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 12/03/2018 – Katrina Pierson: BREAKING REPORT: House Intel Committee Finds “No Evidence” of Trump-Russia Collusion. #DUH #MAGA; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CO EXPECTS FULL YEAR TAX RATE OF 13 PERCENT, ONE POINT LOWER THAN PRIOR ESTIAMTE – CFO, CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – ePlus Wins Healthcare Solution Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 09/05/2018 – Three companies win $550.8 mln deal to supply McAfee software to Pentagon; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Flight path for U.S. drones without Amazon, DJI; 08/05/2018 – Panoply Wins First Place in 2018 Techcode & Intel China Big Data & Al Global Competition; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO BA1, OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 30/04/2018 – Intel Saffron AI Speeds Issue Resolution for Manufacturing, Software and Aerospace; 17/05/2018 – FTC: 20181163: TPG Partners VII, L.P.; Intel Corporation; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY REVENUE WAS $16.1 BILLION VS $14.8 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $498.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. by 584,950 shares to 275,850 shares, valued at $13.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 79,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,500 shares, and cut its stake in Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.99, from 2.4 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold SNX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 39.63 million shares or 0.99% less from 40.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 54,002 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd holds 0.19% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) or 140,063 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru invested 0.02% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.02% or 78,565 shares. Blackrock has 4.77M shares. Cornerstone Advsrs invested in 0% or 16 shares. Brant Point Investment Ltd Liability Company reported 25,000 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 112,556 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 8,233 shares in its portfolio. Zebra Management Llc holds 12,358 shares. First Mercantile Trust Com holds 0% or 217 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Eulav Asset Management has 0.12% invested in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) for 28,500 shares. Manufacturers Life Com The owns 0.01% invested in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) for 93,771 shares. Thb Asset Mngmt stated it has 4,811 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 283 are held by Shelton Management.

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02B and $667.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 7,383 shares to 179,369 shares, valued at $11.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SUB) by 16,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,242 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.25B for 9.71 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.