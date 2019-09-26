Boys Arnold & Co Has Lifted Its United Technologies (UTX) Position by $11.64 Million; Stock Declined; Capital Wealth Planning Stake In Caterpillar Del (CAT) Was Has Boosted

Capital Wealth Planning Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 2328.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc bought 257,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 268,782 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.63 million, up from 11,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $126.26. About 229,833 shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 19/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 10-Q; 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, fell 1.6 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively; 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $156 FROM $172; 06/04/2018 – Option Pit’s Sebastian Has a Trade for Caterpillar (Video); 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Close Texas Plant, Review Illinois Factory; 06/04/2018 – License: JLG Unveils Hungry Caterpillar Subscription App; 12/04/2018 – Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom: @JimCramer; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CAT FINANCIAL’S ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES TOTALED $403 MLN, COMPARED WITH $346 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS MARCH MACHINE SALES WORLD UP 26%

Boys Arnold & Co Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 447.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc bought 89,534 shares as the company's stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 109,534 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.26 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $136.87. About 184,628 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.06% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Somerville Kurt F, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,075 shares. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Tx, Texas-based fund reported 2,826 shares. Stillwater Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.9% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 133,706 shares. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al holds 12,699 shares. Wms Prns Ltd owns 3,882 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Parsec Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Td Asset Mgmt Inc owns 260,320 shares. California-based Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Company has invested 0.42% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Arrow Financial Corporation owns 3,160 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.09% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Old Second Retail Bank Of Aurora reported 0.25% stake. Rothschild Investment Il has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 36,806 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

