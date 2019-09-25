Boys Arnold & Co Increased Its United Technologies (UTX) Position by $11.64 Million; Stock Declined; As Facebook (FB) Market Value Rose, Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Increased by $998,400 Its Holding

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al bought 5,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 569,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $109.97 million, up from 564,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $517.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $5.54 during the last trading session, reaching $181.28. About 18.78M shares traded or 32.36% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Users Abandon Facebook After Cambridge Analytica Findings; 01/05/2018 – Facebook threatens to upend online dating market; 20/03/2018 – A report from The New York Times and The Guardian over the weekend alleged that a data firm, Cambridge Analytica, improperly gained access to the data of more than 50 million Facebook users; 20/05/2018 – Social media regulation was in the spotlight after a recent scandal involving Facebook user data; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Sorry: Facebook was never `free’; 22/05/2018 – ZUCKERBERG FACING EU LAWMAKER QUESTIONS ON FACEBOOK’S MONOPOLY; 03/04/2018 – Facebook’s Asian balancing act; 12/04/2018 – Daniel Ives of GBH Insights says Facebook could see a hit to its advertising money because of the Cambridge Analytica data leak scandal; 02/05/2018 – LBC Breaking: Cambridge Analytica, the firm at the centre of the Facebook data-sharing scandal, has confirmed it is to shut; 11/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Says Facebook Collects Internet Data on Non-Users

Boys Arnold & Co Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 447.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc bought 89,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 109,534 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.26M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $135.48. About 2.71 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 17/04/2018 – Florida Governor: Gov. Scott: United Technologies Creates 480 Jobs in Palm Beach County, Opens New UTC Center for Intelligent; 24/04/2018 – United Tech results beat as booming air travel spurs demand; 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Still Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 4%-6%; 04/05/2018 – THIRD POINTS SAYS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N SHOULD BE SPLIT INTO THREE, INTENDS TO WORK “CONSTRUCTIVELY” WITH COMPANY ON PORTFOLIO REVIEW-LETTER; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Ends Objection to United Technologies, Rockwell Merger; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS IS IN RECEIPT OF A CORRESPONDENCE FROM THIRD POINT IN WHICH IT EXPRESSES ITS VIEWS ON THE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO STRUCTURE; 16/05/2018 – Otis Helps Shape San Francisco’s Skyline with Oceanwide Win; 04/05/2018 – European Commission Approves UTC Takeover of Rockwell With Conditions; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies to Sell Ice Cream-Machine Manufacturer for $1 Billion

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Round Table reported 0.12% stake. Clear Street Lc reported 7,700 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. American Money Ltd Co holds 8,188 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Brave Warrior Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 577,756 shares or 5.93% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas has 1.2% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Central Fincl Bank And holds 11,202 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Comgest Invsts Sas reported 22,500 shares. Condor Mngmt owns 27,875 shares. Broad Run Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.89% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Brown Advisory Incorporated invested in 0.67% or 1.22 million shares. Atlantic Union Savings Bank Corp holds 10,467 shares. Chesley Taft Limited Company holds 42,565 shares. Williams Jones And Associate Ltd Liability Corp holds 185,565 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Fincl Advisory Grp reported 1,701 shares. Scott & Selber Incorporated invested in 1.78% or 18,318 shares.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 33,300 shares to 30,100 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 5,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,900 shares, and cut its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) stock could have big upside following Q4 earnings – Nasdaq” on January 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Facebook Inc (FB) COB and CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sold $21.6 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook: Undervalued By 37% – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FB’s internal review doubted disinformation actions – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook Stays On Course – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tctc Holdg Ltd Liability has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd has invested 0.51% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mngmt holds 0.25% or 4,794 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc holds 2.96M shares. Woodstock reported 87,207 shares. Farmers Natl Bank has 0.66% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 9,715 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0.38% or 1.47M shares. Associated Banc holds 0.46% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 64,903 shares. Hsbc Plc holds 847,165 shares. North American Mgmt Corp reported 183,161 shares stake. Cap Int Investors has invested 0.37% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 32,652 are owned by Lmr Partners Llp. Richard Bernstein Advsrs holds 0.02% or 5,292 shares. Plante Moran Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 1,966 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 10 holds 0.52% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 18,503 shares.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “United Technologies’ Best Company After the Breakup Will Be… – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UTC loses its technology chief – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “United Technologies Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Carrier to Participate in Habitat for Humanity® Carter Work Project for Second Consecutive Year – PRNewswire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About United Technologies Corporation (UTX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.