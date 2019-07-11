Boys Arnold & Co Holds Holding in Apple (AAPL); Schwab Charles Investment Management Trimmed Its Position in United Nat Foods (UNFI) by $1.31 Million

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (UNFI) by 25.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc sold 101,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 297,764 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94 million, down from 398,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Nat Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $508.60M market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.65. About 283,841 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 74.24% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.67% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 14/05/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS-SEAN GRIFFIN, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, WILL TRANSITION FROM HIS CURRENT ROLE ON AUGUST 1, 2018 AND RETIRE FROM COMPANY ON OCT 1; 08/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: MAT, HAS, UNFI & more; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q REV. $2.53B, EST. $2.45B; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $3.06 TO $3.14; 28/03/2018 – United Natural Foods, Inc. Announces Faten Freiha as Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.06 TO $3.14, EST. $3.07; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 Sales $10.01B-$10.16B; 09/03/2018 – United Natural Volume Surges Almost 21 Times 20 Day Average; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $10.01 BLN TO $10.16 BLN; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.94, REV VIEW $9.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Boys Arnold & Co Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 447.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc bought 111,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 136,781 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.98M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $917.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $203.89. About 8.65M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 18/03/2018 – Samsung, Sharp and others tumble following report Apple is producing its own screens; 19/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan warn their clients that Apple’s iPhone sales may come in below expectations; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s Services Revenue Drives Solid 2Q Earnings (Video); 20/04/2018 – The decline in Apple offset a 4.3 percent gain in General Electric. The industrial giant reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN APPLE INC – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – TUNE First to Incorporate Updated Apple Search Ads Attribution API, Quantify App Redownloads; 15/03/2018 – APPLE: LOOK FORWARD TO TELLING THEIR STORY TO FRENCH COURTS; 15/03/2018 – Spotify shuns traditional IPO, pitches growth to retail investors; 11/05/2018 – Apple said the new process of smelting aluminum replaces the use of carbon with an advanced conductive material; 13/03/2018 – Apple will unveil the next generation of iOS and macOS on June 4th. via @verge

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $667.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3,310 shares to 7,746 shares, valued at $960,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 11,276 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,550 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charter has invested 2.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). North Star Invest Mngmt Corp accumulated 99,105 shares. Nebraska-based Pittenger & Anderson has invested 0.94% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Old National Natl Bank In invested 1.47% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Villere St Denis J & Com Ltd Com holds 53,188 shares. Welch Limited Liability Company Ny accumulated 0.07% or 1,115 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 17,679 shares. Thomas White Ltd reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Capwealth Advisors owns 141,089 shares for 4.11% of their portfolio. Security National Bank Of So Dak has invested 2.68% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Augustine Asset Mgmt invested in 7.64% or 60,580 shares. 921 were accumulated by Beacon Cap Management. Ancora Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 191,227 shares for 1.51% of their portfolio. California-based Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc has invested 0.61% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tuttle Tactical Mngmt holds 1.45% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 37,984 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold UNFI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.27 million shares or 8.74% less from 51.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 26,600 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Valueworks Ltd Liability has 549,070 shares. Moreover, New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 96,497 shares. 45,207 are owned by Creative Planning. Advsr Asset Management stated it has 839 shares. Redwood Capital Mngmt Limited Com invested in 0.34% or 370,364 shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has 15,473 shares. Towle stated it has 1.56M shares or 2.35% of all its holdings. Citigroup has 0% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 26,178 shares. Gemmer Asset owns 208 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Principal Fincl Group Incorporated holds 418,298 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Com reported 37,658 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 19,680 shares. New Jersey-based Bessemer Group Inc has invested 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI).

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc, which manages about $156.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verso Corp by 77,145 shares to 419,814 shares, valued at $8.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc by 357,639 shares in the quarter, for a total of 611,617 shares, and has risen its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA).