Boys Arnold & Co Has Lowered Its Holding in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $383,296 as Share Price Declined; Rutabaga Capital Management Has Raised Pctel (PCTI) Position

Boys Arnold & Co Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 9.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc sold 7,232 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 70,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79M, down from 77,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $52.6. About 20.71 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments; 01/05/2018 – BI UK: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Adj EPS 66c; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Sales, Profit Lifted by Corporate Spending on Networks; 20/03/2018 – Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 16/04/2018 – Park Bench Solutions Offers Optimized Provisioning for Cisco BroadSoft Platform with New odin Clone; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and; 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pctel Inc. (PCTI) by 69.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc bought 385,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.14% . The hedge fund held 941,895 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72 million, up from 556,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pctel Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.33 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.47. About 9,479 shares traded. PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) has declined 26.08% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTI News: 22/04/2018 – DJ PCTEL Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCTI); 03/04/2018 – PCTEL Opens Wireless Product Development Center; 06/03/2018 PCTEL Enhances Public Safety Testing Solution with Printable Reports; 14/03/2018 – PC-Tel Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21-22; 07/03/2018 – PCTEL Unveils Coach™ II Antenna for Multi-Network Mobile Routers; 04/04/2018 – RadioResource: PCTEL Opens Wireless Product Development Center in Akron; 15/03/2018 – PCTEL Reports $23.3 Million in Fourth Quarter Revenue; 09/05/2018 – PCTEL Reports $21.7 Million in First Quarter Revenue; 08/05/2018 – PCTEL Unveils 900 MHz MIMO Yagi Antennas for Utilities and Industrial IoT; 15/03/2018 – PC-Tel 4Q Adj EPS 8c

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold PCTI shares while 15 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 10.65 million shares or 2.36% less from 10.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 193,541 are held by Boston. Blackrock invested in 0% or 524,720 shares. Ariel Limited Com owns 1.52M shares. Northern holds 152,737 shares. 104 were reported by Barclays Public Limited. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 29,179 shares or 0% of the stock. Ancora Advsrs Ltd owns 130,972 shares. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0% or 19,971 shares. Bancshares Of America De owns 5,244 shares. New England Private Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability owns 13,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Deprince Race & Zollo holds 0.2% in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) or 1.46 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Rutabaga Limited Liability Company Ma has invested 1.3% in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI). Moreover, Penbrook Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.36% invested in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI). Renaissance Technology Ltd Co accumulated 1.43M shares. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 0% or 19,342 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $29,476 activity. The insider Neumann David A bought $4,658. Bacastow Shelley J bought 1,000 shares worth $4,650.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07B and $361.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Peak Resorts Inc by 75,964 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $5.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS) by 33,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 429,883 shares, and cut its stake in Dmc Global Inc.

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $667.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 111,781 shares to 136,781 shares, valued at $25.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 8,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

