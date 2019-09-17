Boys Arnold & Co Has Increased United Technologies (UTX) Stake By $11.64 Million; Robotti Robert Lowered Radnet (RDNT) Holding By $331,071

Robotti Robert decreased Radnet Inc (RDNT) stake by 4.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Robotti Robert sold 25,467 shares as Radnet Inc (RDNT)’s stock rose 20.84%. The Robotti Robert holds 594,668 shares with $8.20M value, down from 620,135 last quarter. Radnet Inc now has $762.94M valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.22. About 209,516 shares traded. RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) has risen 9.93% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical RDNT News: 09/05/2018 – RadNet Full-Yr 2018 Guidance Adjusted to Incorporate 1Q Weather Impact; 09/05/2018 – RadNet 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 15/03/2018 – The Cancer Research Collaboration and Breastlink New York Partner With Diabetes Prevention Program Provider Blue Mesa Health; 08/03/2018 – RadNet 4Q Rev $235.6M; 08/03/2018 RadNet 4Q Loss/Shr 15c; 20/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS RADNET INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 09/05/2018 – RADNET INC SEES FY 2018 TOTAL NET REVENUE $945 MLN – $970 MLN; 09/05/2018 – RADNET INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $140 MLN – $150 MLN; 08/03/2018 – RADNET INC -SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $145 MLN – $155 MLN; 05/04/2018 – RadNet Becomes the Largest Outpatient Imaging Operator in the Greater Fresno, California Area with the Acquisition of Five Imag

Boys Arnold & Co Inc increased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 447.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Boys Arnold & Co Inc acquired 89,534 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The Boys Arnold & Co Inc holds 109,534 shares with $14.26 million value, up from 20,000 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $118.39 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $137.21. About 1.92 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Pratt to ship spare engines for grounded lndiGo jets – Bloomberg; 07/05/2018 – NORESCO Implementing $97 Million Energy Savings Performance Contract for U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs; 16/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes about the potential for a breakup of his massive industrial company; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Joins Loeb to Push Three-Way Split at United Technologies; 04/05/2018 – EC Commission Approves Acquisition of Rockwell Collins by UTC, Subject to Conditions; 03/05/2018 – Otis Finalizes Contract for Major Willis Tower Modernization Project; 29/05/2018 – Venerable Veneers: Booth Unveils Lighter FLite Series Designed To Help Customers Reduce Weight And Enhance Aircraft Performance; 09/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Features Geared Turbofan™ and Wasp Engines as Sponsor of Aerospace Maintenance Competition; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Rapids Gaz: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bernstein doesnâ€™t see much upside from UTX-RTN merger – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Top Pentagon Official Has “No Major Concerns” With Raytheon-UTC Deal – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Checking In On Our Dividend Growth Portfolios In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “United Technologies’ (UTX) Otis Appoints Rahul Ghai Chief Financial Officer – StreetInsider.com” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Collins Aerospace’s SelfPassâ„¢ biometric solution to streamline the boarding process at all Las Vegas international gates – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. United Technologies has $16400 highest and $14900 lowest target. $155.25’s average target is 13.15% above currents $137.21 stock price. United Technologies had 9 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $15300 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, May 20. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 24. Bernstein maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Tuesday, September 17 with “Market Perform” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. King Luther Cap Mgmt invested in 202,089 shares. Pettyjohn Wood White reported 43,797 shares or 1.77% of all its holdings. Frontier Inv Mngmt has invested 0.02% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Maryland Cap Mngmt has 0.04% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Bahl And Gaynor owns 0.24% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 249,265 shares. State Street Corp reported 0.92% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Foster And Motley Inc invested 1.09% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Burt Wealth Advsrs stated it has 1,794 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.53% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 279,979 shares. 516,924 were reported by Waddell And Reed Fincl Incorporated. 3,600 were accumulated by Fcg Limited Co. 1,727 are owned by Bell Savings Bank. California Public Employees Retirement System, California-based fund reported 2.21M shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Anchor Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,358 shares.