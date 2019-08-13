Boys Arnold & Co Has Decreased Its Position in At&T (T) as Stock Rose; Professional Advisory Services Boosted Its Stake in Disney (The Walt) Co. (DIS) by $355,866

Professional Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Disney (The Walt) Co. (DIS) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc bought 3,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 159,640 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.73M, up from 156,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Disney (The Walt) Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $135.75. About 7.78 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Dealbook: Disney Offers to Buy Sky News to Aid Rupert Murdoch’s Bid for Sky; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – DISNEY-BRANDED DTC STREAMING SERVICE TO BE EXCLUSIVE HOME FOR SUBSCRIPTION VIDEO-ON-DEMAND VIEWING; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the new Fox company that will be formed if the Disney-21st Century Fox merger is approved; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named Pres of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 13/03/2018 – Media analyst Doug Creutz detail Disney’s move into internet content, ESPN worries; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N – “; 29/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: Exclusive footage from inside Disney’s HQ; 30/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Executives to Discuss Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results via Webcast; 19/04/2018 – Disney World employees share the 7 things they wish parkgoers would stop doing

Boys Arnold & Co Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 8.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc sold 14,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 152,801 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.79 million, down from 167,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $34.48. About 23.66M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON IN EMPLOYEE MEMO; 23/03/2018 – CTFN [Reg]: March 22: DOJ v. Time Warner/AT&T Notes from the Trial – Opening Arguments; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Justice Department urges judge to block AT&T-Time Warner merger; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’S STEPHENSON SAYS WASHINGTON TEAM’S VETTING FAILED; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: Lawyers battle over evidence in AT&T-Time Warner suit; 17/04/2018 – AT&T Launching New, Bigger Channel Sales Event in 2018: Fusion by AT&T Partner Solutions; 15/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days; 06/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: U-18481 -Anita Lee against AT&T Michigan – Evidentiary hearing March 22, 2018, at 9:00 A.M; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: AT&T CEO calls hiring Michael Cohen a “big mistake”

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Stocks I’m Never Selling – Yahoo Finance” published on July 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney -5.4% as theme park attendance down – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Disney heiress â€˜lividâ€™ after speaking with workers from her familyâ€™s theme parks – MarketWatch” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Race Against Time’: Experts React To Disney’s Q3 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Professional Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $497.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar General (NYSE:DG) by 9,973 shares to 124,163 shares, valued at $14.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) by 8,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,569 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker (NYSE:SYK).

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02B and $667.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 15,921 shares to 108,117 shares, valued at $4.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 10,435 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,095 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 9.17 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.