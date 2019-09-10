Boys Arnold & Co Stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Lowered as Share Price Rose; Mrc Global Com (MRC) Holding Maintained by Kempen Capital Management

Boys Arnold & Co Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 18.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc sold 8,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 36,549 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.84M, down from 44,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $5.2 during the last trading session, reaching $168.05. About 1.67M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENCY ADVISER SAYS A STRENGTHENING OF REGULATION MUST PRECEDE PRIVATISATION OF ADP AND FRANCAISES DES JEUX; 30/05/2018 – US private sector adds fewer jobs than expected in May – ADP; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Wage Growth Accelerating in Response; 04/05/2018 – ADP: The French government has not yet made a decision about its stakes in airport operator ADP, utility Engie and state lottery Francaise des Jeux, a source in the president’s office said on Friday; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Hot U.S. Job Market Has Cooled Slightly as Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 02/05/2018 – ADP RAISING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 16%- 17%; 14/05/2018 – The Future of Pay is Here! New ADP Innovation Helps Employers Tailor Payments to the Preferences of All Employees; 07/03/2018 – US TREASURY YIELDS RISE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, 10-YEAR YIELDS INCREASE TO 2.86 PCT US10YT=RR; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Added Nearly Half of All Jobs in March; 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport serving Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose

Kempen Capital Management increased its stake in Mrc Global Inc Com (MRC) by 19.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management bought 81,669 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.12% . The institutional investor held 491,980 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.60M, up from 410,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Mrc Global Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12B market cap company. The stock increased 7.28% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $12.96. About 1.58 million shares traded or 85.53% up from the average. MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) has declined 29.77% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MRC News: 21/05/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – MRC Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – KNOW Identity Awards Names Reed Taussig `CEO of the Year’, While ThreatMetrix Wins MRC Technology Award; 22/04/2018 – DJ MRC Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRC); 09/05/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MRC GLOBAL (US) INC.’S RATING TO B1; OUTLOOK; 12/04/2018 – MRC ALLIED RISES 3.2% AFTER RAISING PRICE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 27/03/2018 – NORTHAM PLATINUM – MRC EMPLOYEES APPROACHED BY NORTHAM TO BECOME FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES IN A MOVE FOR BOOYSENDAL TO BECOME AN OWNER-OPERATING MINE; 30/04/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc Com (NYSE:CUZ) by 878,800 shares to 28,800 shares, valued at $278,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lhc Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 5,447 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,652 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 21 investors sold MRC shares while 50 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 81.78 million shares or 6.80% less from 87.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 10,914 shares. Parametric Port Ltd Liability has invested 0% in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC). Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Lc owns 29,454 shares. Vanguard Gru has 0.01% invested in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) for 7.37M shares. 17,700 are owned by Ellington Mngmt Lc. Voya Mngmt Llc owns 33,687 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life The has invested 0% in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC). Amalgamated Natl Bank owns 12,308 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Citigroup invested 0% in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC). Hbk Invests Lp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC). Schneider Cap Management invested 0.94% of its portfolio in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC). Highstreet Asset Management Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 70 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association reported 0% of its portfolio in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC). Victory Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC).

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $565.79 million for 31.59 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

