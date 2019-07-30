Boys Arnold & Co Has Cut Tjx Cos New (TJX) Holding by $402,641; Martingale Asset Management LP Boosted Holding in Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) as Stock Value Rose

Boys Arnold & Co Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 7.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc sold 7,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,537 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76M, down from 97,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $55.44. About 2.79 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 89c; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – FULL YEAR GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.72 TO $0.73/SHARE DUE TO ITEMS RELATED TO THE 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 17/05/2018 – Home Furn News: TJX Lays Off Hundreds of Employees in IT Restructuring; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Conference and Career Fair, One of Boston’s Largest Annual Job Fairs; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 87C TO 89C

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW) by 70.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 98,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 237,972 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.75 million, up from 139,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Pinnacle West Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $93.12. About 854,681 shares traded. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 21.91% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.48% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 18/04/2018 – Pinnacle West Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital 1Q EPS 3c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNW); 03/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP PNW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $76; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE; 07/05/2018 – APS Issues RFP for Forest Bioenergy Re; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital 1Q Rev $692.7M; 02/05/2018 – PNW 1Q OPER REV. $692.7M, EST. $681.0M (2 EST.); 26/04/2018 – APS Issues RFP for Peaking Capacity; 20/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP – ARIZONA PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY MAY OFFER AND SELL UNSECURED DEBT SECURITIES FROM TIME TO TIME IN ONE OR MORE OFFERINGS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Albion Fin Ut stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Epoch Inv Ptnrs Incorporated has 2.99M shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Co stated it has 7,190 shares. Mai Mngmt holds 0.01% or 4,943 shares. Fort LP holds 0.48% or 44,418 shares in its portfolio. Horan Capital Mngmt owns 5.06% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 515,674 shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar Incorporated has invested 0.26% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Newfocus Limited Liability Company owns 1.04% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 39,284 shares. 99,526 were accumulated by Btim Corporation. Field Main Bancorporation reported 1.23% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Pittenger & Anderson reported 173,823 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Johnson Inc has 0.04% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 9,079 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.18% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 2.05M shares. Cobblestone Advsr Ltd Company New York accumulated 174,856 shares or 0.87% of the stock.

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02B and $667.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 2,244 shares to 30,489 shares, valued at $5.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 111,781 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,781 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 8.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $763.98M for 22.00 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 36 investors sold PNW shares while 123 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 94.09 million shares or 0.85% more from 93.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Inv Advsrs owns 0.01% invested in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) for 200 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Moreover, Comml Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has 0.03% invested in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) for 1.20M shares. Dupont Capital Management Corp stated it has 0.01% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). United Automobile Association holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) for 155,901 shares. Massachusetts Ser Co Ma reported 0.05% stake. Gideon Capital reported 23,183 shares stake. Horizon Invs Llc reported 0.05% stake. Trust Of Vermont holds 1,627 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 4,090 shares in its portfolio. Principal Fin Grp holds 0.02% or 169,991 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP invested in 489,793 shares or 0.02% of the stock. National Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 21,649 shares. Epoch Investment Partners stated it has 200,726 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW).