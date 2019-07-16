Boys Arnold & Co Has Lifted By $8.91 Million Its United Technologies (UTX) Holding; Lkq (LKQ) SI Decreased By 6.55%

Boys Arnold & Co Inc increased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 348.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boys Arnold & Co Inc acquired 69,614 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock rose 7.68%. The Boys Arnold & Co Inc holds 89,614 shares with $11.55M value, up from 20,000 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $114.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $133.23. About 2.35M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: COULD BE $2-3B OF ONE-TIME COSTS TO BREAK UP COMPANY; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Disagrees With Several of the Assertions Contained in the Third Point Letter; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $6B of Investment Will Go CapEx Initiatives; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Dan Loeb wants United Technologies to break apart; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies to Invest More Than $15B in R&D, CapEx in U.S. Over Next Five Years; 07/05/2018 – Otis Introduces the Link™ Escalator; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES INVESTOR MEETING BEGINS IN FLORIDA; 15/05/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Shows New Stakes In Wynn Resorts, United Technology, Increases To Facebook — MarketWatch

Lkq Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) had a decrease of 6.55% in short interest. LKQ’s SI was 10.60M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 6.55% from 11.34M shares previously. With 2.20 million avg volume, 5 days are for Lkq Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ)’s short sellers to cover LKQ’s short positions. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $26.9. About 1.48 million shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 21/04/2018 – DJ LKQ Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKQ); 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY EPS $1.96-EPS $2.06; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. ‘BB’ CCR, Outlook Stbl; Prpsd Debt Rtd; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS $625 MLN TO $675 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Dir Allen III Gifts 200 Of LKQ Corp; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Organic Rev Growth 4%-5.5; 12/03/2018 LKQ at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CUT TO Ba2 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEG; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q EPS 49c; 22/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. The company has market cap of $8.45 billion. It operates in three divisions: North America, Europe, and Specialty. It has a 20.04 P/E ratio. The firm distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, lights, and automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines, transmissions, door assemblies, sheet metal products, lights, and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold LKQ Corporation shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 349 shares. Moreover, Amg Funds Ltd Liability Company has 1.04% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Guggenheim Ltd Company has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Columbus Circle Investors has 398,217 shares. Green Square Capital Ltd Com holds 0.62% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) or 33,969 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can accumulated 913,911 shares. 467,995 are held by Principal Financial. Acadian Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 866 shares. Assetmark Incorporated has 4,507 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance has 119,448 shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt owns 0% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 23,403 shares. Kenmare Cap Partners Limited Liability holds 38,267 shares or 1.36% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Llc stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Landscape Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 30,388 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Rampart Limited Com holds 9,467 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $2.50 million activity. On Wednesday, January 30 Dumais Michael R sold $1.15M worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 9,620 shares. $1.25 million worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) was sold by Amato Elizabeth B on Thursday, February 14. Bailey Robert J. sold $104,916 worth of stock.

Boys Arnold & Co Inc decreased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 4,844 shares to 51,808 valued at $6.11 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) stake by 8,863 shares and now owns 17,832 shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 179,835 shares. Altfest L J & stated it has 0.07% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Saratoga And Invest invested in 6.39% or 725,580 shares. Truepoint holds 0.03% or 3,170 shares in its portfolio. Beach Investment Counsel Inc Pa owns 3,760 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Farmers Tru invested 0.3% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Bancorporation Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd has 92,000 shares. Taconic Advisors LP owns 65,000 shares. Stifel Fin Corp has invested 0.49% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Andra Ap has 44,700 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Martin Inv Mngmt Ltd accumulated 71,937 shares. Glob Endowment LP reported 2,160 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 0.32% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 15,329 shares. Vision Cap has 25,942 shares. Aperio Grp Llc owns 425,638 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio.

