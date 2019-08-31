Boys Arnold & Co Lowered Nextera Energy (NEE) Holding By $2.18 Million; Lilis Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX) Shorts Decreased By 2.67%

Boys Arnold & Co Inc decreased Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) stake by 40.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boys Arnold & Co Inc sold 11,276 shares as Nextera Energy Inc (NEE)’s stock rose 7.19%. The Boys Arnold & Co Inc holds 16,550 shares with $3.20 million value, down from 27,826 last quarter. Nextera Energy Inc now has $105.00B valuation. The stock decreased 0.92% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $219.08. About 2.81 million shares traded or 56.84% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates NextEra Energy Capital Holdings’ Debentures ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEXTERA ENERGY ON A GAAP BASIS OF $9.32 PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Buy Gulf Power, Florida City Gas, Assets in Deal Valued at $6.475 Billion; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $582.3 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 25/04/2018 – Siemens in Pacts With NextEra to Repower Wind Turbines in Texas; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion

Lilis Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX) had a decrease of 2.67% in short interest. LLEX’s SI was 8.27 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.67% from 8.50 million shares previously. With 594,800 avg volume, 14 days are for Lilis Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX)’s short sellers to cover LLEX’s short positions. The SI to Lilis Energy Inc’s float is 17.05%. The stock decreased 2.97% or $0.0092 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3001. About 302,374 shares traded. Lilis Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX) has declined 93.42% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 93.42% the S&P500. Some Historical LLEX News: 10/04/2018 – LILIS ENERGY NAMES CEO; 10/04/2018 – Lilis Energy: Ronald D. Ormand to Become CEO; 08/03/2018 – LILIS ENERGY INC – FULLY FUNDED 2018 D&C CAPITAL EXPENDITURE PROGRAM OF ABOUT $100 MLN; 23/05/2018 – LILIS ENERGY INC LLEX.A : EURO PACIFIC CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $8.5 FROM $7.5; 10/04/2018 – Lilis Energy: James W. Denny III Appointed Executive Vice Pres of Production & Ops; 23/05/2018 – LILIS ENERGY SAYS SALT CREEK MIDSTREAM, CO ENTERED INTO OPTION AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – Lilis Energy Announces Executive and Board of Director Appointments; 23/05/2018 – Lilis Energy Announces Crude Oil Gathering Agreement With Salt Creek Midstream, an Arm Energy Holdings’ Affiliate; 21/03/2018 – Lilis Energy Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 28-29; 08/03/2018 – Lilis Energy Provides Operational Update and Review of 4Q and Fiscal Yr 2017 Ops

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.06B for 24.78 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. NextEra Energy has $23400 highest and $18700 lowest target. $226.20’s average target is 3.25% above currents $219.08 stock price. NextEra Energy had 19 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, August 13. Barclays Capital upgraded NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) on Wednesday, March 20 to “Overweight” rating. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Guggenheim. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) on Tuesday, August 13 with “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia Tru Com holds 1,335 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Estabrook Cap Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Nomura Asset Limited holds 0.21% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 108,974 shares. The Illinois-based Citadel Llc has invested 0.02% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Cim Invest Mangement has invested 0.32% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Bell Bancshares holds 0.14% or 2,631 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii has invested 2.82% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Cutler Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.24% or 6,300 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ci Invs has 0.6% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 553,876 shares. Moreover, South Dakota Investment Council has 0.15% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 37,700 shares. Headinvest Lc reported 3,811 shares. Weiss Multi holds 0.37% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 76,700 shares. Moreover, Beck Mack & Oliver Lc has 0.07% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 9,672 shares. James Invest Rech accumulated 30 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt accumulated 4 shares.

Boys Arnold & Co Inc increased Select Sector Spdr Tr stake by 8,325 shares to 13,800 valued at $645,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (IJH) stake by 2,244 shares and now owns 30,489 shares. Ishares Tr (IVV) was raised too.