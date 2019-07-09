Boys Arnold & Co Upped Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stake By $424,512; Last Week Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Canadian Pacific Railway had 10 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of CP in report on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, April 4. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Monday, July 8. See Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) latest ratings:

08/07/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: $315.0000 New Target: $335.0000 Maintain

28/06/2019 Broker: Wolfe Research Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Peer Perform Downgrade

27/06/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Sector Perform Downgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $233 New Target: $240 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $248 New Target: $230 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Buy Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

12/03/2019 Broker: Bernstein Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

Boys Arnold & Co Inc increased Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) stake by 27.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boys Arnold & Co Inc acquired 8,844 shares as Wells Fargo Co New (WFC)’s stock declined 6.49%. The Boys Arnold & Co Inc holds 40,857 shares with $1.97M value, up from 32,013 last quarter. Wells Fargo Co New now has $214.67B valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $47.76. About 7.46M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 08/05/2018 – Model N Announces Debt Refinancing With Wells Fargo Bank N.A; 06/04/2018 – ISS SAYS “CAUTIONARY SUPPORT” FOR INCUMBENT NOMINEES — ON WELLS FARGO BOARD PRIOR TO 2017 — IS WARRANTED, WHILE SUPPORT FOR ALL NEW NOMINEES IS WARRANTED; 22/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – ELLIS WILL RETIRE IN SEPTEMBER; 13/05/2018 – EISMAN SAYS HE’S STILL SHORT WELLS FARGO; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS EXECUTIVE PAY APPROVED WITH 92 PERCENT SUPPORT FROM INVESTORS; 07/05/2018 – Amanda Norton Named Wells Fargo Chief Risk Officer; 11/04/2018 – Mick Mulvaney on Wells Fargo and Data Collection (Video); 04/04/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren Calls on Fed Chairman Powell to Commit to a Public Vote on Wells Fargo’s Remediation Plans; 26/04/2018 – Westlake Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 09/03/2018 – MATCH GROUP INC MTCH.O : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $42

Boys Arnold & Co Inc decreased Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) stake by 3,074 shares to 7,176 valued at $872,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 4,610 shares and now owns 54,469 shares. Ishares Tr (IEI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 139,972 shares. Grand Jean Capital Mgmt stated it has 1.68% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Personal Cap Advsrs Corp stated it has 13,477 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Farmers Merchants Invests holds 1.54% or 475,545 shares in its portfolio. Country Tru Savings Bank reported 1.36% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Moreover, Waters Parkerson And Communications Limited Co has 0.24% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Fosun Interest holds 4,795 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Maryland Cap Management reported 60,450 shares. Umb Natl Bank N A Mo stated it has 106,420 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. First Merchants has invested 0.77% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Webster Commercial Bank N A has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Daiwa Securities Grp invested in 0.07% or 174,919 shares. Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 56,681 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Com reported 56,667 shares. Gabelli Funds Llc reported 1.51M shares.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wells Fargo: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wells Fargo: Unforgiven Sins Yield 15% – Seeking Alpha” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Goldman, State Street, U.S. Bancorp, Wells Fargo make capital plans – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo confirms formation of regulatory-focused office – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Wells Fargo & Co had 17 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Buckingham Research. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold” on Friday, March 29. On Tuesday, May 21 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 15 report. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wood on Monday, April 1. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Deutsche Bank.

The stock increased 0.07% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $238.56. About 271,888 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 19.21% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 26/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY CP.TO UNION SERVES NOTICE TO GO ON STRIKE AS EARLY AS MAY 29 -UNION STATEMENT; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway 1Q EPS C$2.41; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC 1Q REV. C$1.66B, EST. C$1.68B; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific workers strike, putting industries in disarray; 30/05/2018 – CHEMTRADE LOGISTICS – INTERRUPTION OF RAIL SERVICE DUE TO WORK STOPPAGE AT CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAYS COULD MATERIALLY IMPACT FUND’S OPERATING RESULTS; 20/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY REACHED PACT WITH TEAMSTERS; 25/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway: Unions Reject Canadian Pacific Railway’s Final Contract Offers; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC – “THIS WAS A CHALLENGING QUARTER”, AS CO FACED EXTREME WEATHER, UNPRECEDENTED DEMAND, SPECIFICALLY IN NORTHERN REACHES OF NETWORK; 30/05/2018 – Toronto Sun: BREAKING: Teamsters Canada Rail Conference says it has reached a tentative agreement with Canadian Pacific Railway; 26/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway union serves strike notice

More notable recent Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Canadian Pacific Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Single-Use Plastics Bans: A Risk For The Petchem Industry – Benzinga” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “CP to report second-quarter 2019 earnings results on July 16, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy CP Rail (TSX:CP) Stock Ahead of Earnings? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 06, 2019.