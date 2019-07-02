Boys Arnold & Co Boosted Its Holding in United Technologies (UTX) as Market Valuation Rose; Lapides Asset Management Increased Pitney Bowes (PBI) Position

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) by 14.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 145,103 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.16 million shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.98M, up from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pitney Bowes Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $787.97M market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.36. About 3.53 million shares traded. Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) has declined 44.31% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PBI News: 30/04/2018 – Platinum Equity to Acquire Pitney Bowes’ Global Production Mail Business; 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes 1Q Rev $983.2M; 12/04/2018 – Prometic to Present New PBI-4050 Clinical Data From Alström Syndrome Phase 2 Trial at the International Liver Congress; 12/04/2018 – Prometic Presents New PBI-4050 Clinical Data From Ongoing Alström Syndrome Phase 2 Trial; 14/05/2018 – Anne Kenyon and Candace Mehalko of Pitney Bowes Recognized as CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel; 12/04/2018 – PROMETIC SAYS PBI-4050 FELL INSULIN RESISTANCE IN LIVER; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Pitney Bowes’ Plan To Repay Roughly $700 Million Or More Of Debt Is Credit Positive; 28/03/2018 – Pitney Bowes Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY PITNEY BOWES UNIT FOR ABOUT $361M; 06/03/2018 – PITNEY BOWES: EXECUTION OF STRATEGIC PLAN GREATER HOLDER VALUE

Boys Arnold & Co Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 348.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc bought 69,614 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,614 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.55 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $131.34. About 3.92M shares traded or 15.10% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $63 BLN TO $64.5 BLN; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PINNACLE FOODS INC – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – United Technologies Doesn’t Need to Lose Weight — Heard on the Street; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Operating Cash Flow $453M; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: CO. REPATRIATED $3.8B OF OVERSEAS CASH IN 1Q; 15/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 15 March, 2018 UTC; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Rapids Gaz: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO:INVESTMENT CASE FOR DUAL-SOURCE ENGINE `MORE DIFFICULT’; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 IN SLIDES

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $20,592 activity.

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08M and $264.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corporat (NYSE:ADS) by 5,672 shares to 24,700 shares, valued at $4.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ncr Corporation (NYSE:NCR) by 24,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 257,780 shares, and cut its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

More notable recent Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dividend Aristocrats And Survivorship Bias – Seeking Alpha” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Pitney Bowes Stock Popped 8% Monday – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Did Pitney Bowes Inc.’s (NYSE:PBI) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “XHR +5.2%; CRR -7.3% after S&P index moves – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold PBI shares while 69 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 128.33 million shares or 1.66% more from 126.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Lc owns 207,219 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 466,947 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Tower Rech Limited Company (Trc) has 0.02% invested in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) for 44,009 shares. Bessemer Group Incorporated Inc accumulated 14,050 shares or 0% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Com Can owns 134,743 shares. Optimum Inv reported 0% stake. 14,036 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 0.03% or 13,200 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 853,735 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 245,691 shares. Trexquant LP accumulated 39,483 shares or 0.02% of the stock. American Group Inc has 492,183 shares. Advisory Limited Liability Company owns 16,796 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Prelude Cap Management Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Northern Tru reported 0.01% stake.

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $667.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 64,758 shares to 132,074 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 3,074 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,176 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. $1.25M worth of stock was sold by Amato Elizabeth B on Thursday, February 14. Dumais Michael R had sold 9,620 shares worth $1.15 million on Wednesday, January 30.