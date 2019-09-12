Boys Arnold & Co Decreased Its Position in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by $436,771 as Market Value Rose; Ipg Investment Advisors Has Boosted Credit Suisse Group Sponsored Adr (CS) Stake by $35.91 Million; Valuation Declined

Boys Arnold & Co Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc sold 9,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 31,564 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49M, down from 40,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $48.46. About 1.43 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 06/04/2018 – Fresh Accusations Hit Wells Fargo Wealth Management — Barrons.com; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS WILL RETURN MONEY TO SHAREHOLDERS IF IT MAKES MORE SENSE THAN CONTINUING TO LOOK FOR THINGS TO DO; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN ZYNGA; 19/04/2018 – Settlement May Include Scrutiny of Compensation to Workers Responsible for Bank’s Sales Practices; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo’s fake account customers to get ‘imperfect’ closure – Bloomberg; 08/05/2018 – CITIGROUP IS NO LONGER `TOO-BIG-TO-ENGAGE,’ WELLS FARGO SAYS; 28/03/2018 – Wells Fargo doesn’t appear ready to cut off business with gun sellers; 31/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO: SEEING OVERCAPACITY IN MORTGAGE BUSINESS; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Sloan Says Bank Expects to Manage Under Fed Asset Cap for First Part of 2019; 30/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Releases 2017 CSR Report, Reinforces Commitment to Donate More Than $400 Million to Non-Profits in 2018

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group Sponsored Adr (CS) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.42% . The institutional investor held 64,940 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $777.33 million, up from 61,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Credit Suisse Group Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $12.91. About 586,707 shares traded. Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has declined 23.80% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CS News: 23/03/2018 – MITSUBISHI MOTORS 7211.T : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO JPY 800 FROM JPY 700; 18/05/2018 – BMC IS SAID TO WORK WITH GOLDMAN, CREDIT SUISSE ON SALE; 19/04/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE GETS SEC LICENCE FOR PHILIPPINES WEALTH OFFICE; 27/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $24; RATING NEUTRAL; 20/03/2018 – COMET HOLDING AG COTNE.S : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 190 FROM SFR 180; 15/03/2018 – VESTAS VWS.CO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO DKK 385 FROM DKK 370; 25/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 19/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Ray Farris, Head of Fixed Income Research APAC, Credit Suisse; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: CREDIT SUISSE: 1Q APAC MARKETS REV. +19% Y/Y IN USD; 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 5900P FROM 5800P

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $978.63 million and $274.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 444 shares to 2,526 shares, valued at $2.74 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com (NYSE:GS) by 2,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,070 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Silver Tr Ishares (SLV).

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $688.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (CIU) by 7,175 shares to 103,860 shares, valued at $5.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 6,364 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,459 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 10.18 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.