Boys Arnold & Co Has Decreased By $2.18 Million Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Stake; Invesco Trust For Investment Grade New York Municipals (VTN) Sentiment Is 0.83

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade New York Municipals (VTN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.55, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 5 hedge funds started new and increased positions, while 6 reduced and sold stock positions in Invesco Trust For Investment Grade New York Municipals. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 1.09 million shares, down from 1.25 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Invesco Trust For Investment Grade New York Municipals in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 3 Increased: 4 New Position: 1.

Boys Arnold & Co Inc decreased Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) stake by 40.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boys Arnold & Co Inc sold 11,276 shares as Nextera Energy Inc (NEE)’s stock rose 7.19%. The Boys Arnold & Co Inc holds 16,550 shares with $3.20M value, down from 27,826 last quarter. Nextera Energy Inc now has $101.02B valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $210.86. About 186,804 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 30/03/2018 – NextEra to Buy Solar Panels Made in U.S. by China’s JinkoSolar; 22/03/2018 – FPL delivers best-ever service reliability in 2017, continuing to rank best among all major energy companies in Florida; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy: GAAP Results Reflect Gains From Deconsolidation of NextEra Energy Partners, LP from NextEra Energy’s Financial Statements; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio, sources say [20:21 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Sells Renewable Plants to Canada Pension Plan (Correct); 23/03/2018 – U.S. withdraws from wind energy power line project; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 08/03/2018 – AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing

Lucas Capital Management holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals for 21,627 shares. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owns 65,190 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Essex Financial Services Inc. has 0.06% invested in the company for 15,286 shares. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Llc has invested 0.04% in the stock. Edge Wealth Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 7,600 shares.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The company has market cap of $268.40 million. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc., INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc. It has a 31.53 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Among 5 analysts covering NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NextEra Energy had 19 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy”. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy”. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report. As per Tuesday, February 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital upgraded NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) on Wednesday, March 20 to “Overweight” rating. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 21.

Boys Arnold & Co Inc increased Ishares Tr (IJH) stake by 2,244 shares to 30,489 valued at $5.78M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (IVV) stake by 13,384 shares and now owns 145,021 shares. Ishares Tr (EFA) was raised too.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.06B for 23.85 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Capital Gru invested 0.25% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Highland Cap Ltd Com holds 38,581 shares. Lvm Mngmt Limited Mi reported 6,426 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.08% or 8,025 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc accumulated 205,654 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Piedmont Advisors reported 46,787 shares. Harbour Investment Limited Liability Company holds 1.92% or 13,460 shares in its portfolio. 21,019 were accumulated by Van Eck Assoc. Grimes Commerce reported 0.05% stake. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mgmt invested in 35,308 shares. Curbstone Fin Mngmt reported 7,100 shares stake. First Commercial Bank & Tru Of Newtown invested in 6,759 shares. Putnam Fl Inv Management holds 0.83% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 50,844 shares. Beach Management Ltd Llc accumulated 9,140 shares or 3.18% of the stock. Edgar Lomax Va holds 1.79% or 135,121 shares in its portfolio.