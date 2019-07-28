Boys Arnold & Co Has Decreased Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Position By $877,587; INTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP (ITPOF) Shorts Decreased By 11.33%

INTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP INC (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had a decrease of 11.33% in short interest. ITPOF’s SI was 509,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 11.33% from 574,400 shares previously. With 700 avg volume, 728 days are for INTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP INC (OTCMKTS:ITPOF)’s short sellers to cover ITPOF’s short positions. It closed at $14.2 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Boys Arnold & Co Inc decreased Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) stake by 35.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boys Arnold & Co Inc sold 6,803 shares as Lilly Eli & Co (LLY)’s stock declined 3.37%. The Boys Arnold & Co Inc holds 12,261 shares with $1.59 million value, down from 19,064 last quarter. Lilly Eli & Co now has $105.11 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $108.27. About 3.30 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 30/04/2018 – Leena Gandhi, M.D., Ph.D., to Lead Lilly Oncology Immuno-Oncology Medical Development; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Humalog Rev $791.7M; 19/03/2018 – Eli Lilly And Company Calls Stockholders Meeting; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB); 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Approves Supplemental Biologics License Application Updating Opdivo Dosing Schedul; 10/05/2018 – ARMO BIOSCIENCES – UPON TERMINATION OF MERGER UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO MAY BE REQUIRED TO PAY ELI LILLY TERMINATION FEE OF $63.4 MLN; 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – ANNOUNCED THAT EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA; 20/03/2018 – IGNORE:NOVO RESULTS FROM SEMAGLUTIDE STUDY PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 14/05/2018 – Lilly To Acquire AurKa Pharma

Among 8 analysts covering Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Eli Lilly & Co had 14 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 13. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) rating on Wednesday, May 1. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $13300 target. UBS initiated Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) rating on Wednesday, March 20. UBS has “Buy” rating and $140 target. The rating was initiated by J.P. Morgan on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy”. The stock of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) earned “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 22. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, March 1. The stock has “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, March 21.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 6 insider sales for $128.99 million activity. On Monday, July 15 the insider Smiley Joshua L bought $20,067. $480,000 worth of stock was sold by Zulueta Alfonso G on Thursday, January 31. LILLY ENDOWMENT INC also sold $24.22 million worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares.

Boys Arnold & Co Inc increased Ishares Tr (MUB) stake by 11,353 shares to 77,189 valued at $8.58M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (SUB) stake by 16,825 shares and now owns 73,242 shares. Ishares Tr (IVV) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis R M Inc holds 6,544 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Gofen Glossberg Lc Il invested in 0.11% or 22,881 shares. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.59% or 513,061 shares. 44,772 are held by Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd. Ww Asset Management has 0.38% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 58,111 shares. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has 0.09% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 47,107 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Advsrs Inc Adv reported 59,288 shares stake. Cadence National Bank Na holds 18,717 shares. Hanson And Doremus Investment has 0.18% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Hills Bancshares And Trust Company reported 0.06% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Moreover, Perkins Capital Mngmt has 1.77% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). C M Bidwell & Ltd has invested 0.65% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Huntington Savings Bank has 0.23% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 108,217 shares. Waters Parkerson & Limited Liability has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). M Securities stated it has 2,949 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the specialty packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $843.68 million. It develops, makes, and sells various paper and film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, woven coated fabrics, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use. It has a 18.21 P/E ratio. The firm offers taping solutions comprise hot melt carton sealing, double-coated, filament and mop, foil, flat back, duct, electronic/electrical, natural rubber carton sealing, masking, and acrylic carton sealing tapes, as well as reinforced filament and reinforced filament tapes; flexible intermediate bulk containers; membrane structure and geomembrane fabrics; stretch and shrink films; tape dispensers; fabrics; stencils; air pillows; house wraps/flashings; retail and specialty products; lumber wraps; carton sealing machines; and roof underlayment.