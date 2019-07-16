Boys Arnold & Co Has Lowered Its Fedex (FDX) Stake by $390,055; Hutchinson Capital Management Raised Apple Computer (AAPL) Holding

Boys Arnold & Co Inc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 25.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc sold 2,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,219 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, down from 8,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $167.9. About 1.96M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – Explosion at FedEx Facility in Texas Follows Bombings in Austin; 20/03/2018 – Global Montreal: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 27/03/2018 – FedEx Expanding E-Commerce Capabilities With Acquisition Of P2P; 09/04/2018 – FedEx Office Brings Same-Day Delivery Service to Oregon; 16/05/2018 – BTC Manager: “Blockchain has the Ability to Completely Change Logistics,” Says FedEx CEO; 13/03/2018 – Curse of the shy : Former Saints RB Travforest Cadet has signed a 3yr deal with Fedex, sources said; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CFO: 4TH QTR OPERATING PROFIT TO RISE IN ALL SEGMENTS; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $17.90 TO $18.30 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX OFFICE EXPANDS, WILL ADD 500 NEW LOCATIONS IN WALMART; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N – CONFIRMED THAT A PACKAGE DETONATED AT A SAN ANTONIO FEDEX GROUND FACILITY EARLY THIS MORNING

Hutchinson Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 1233.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management bought 42,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,589 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.66 million, up from 3,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $944.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $205.21. About 16.95M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/03/2018 – Goldman Chosen to Help Manage Apple’s Tax Billions for Ireland; 26/04/2018 – Another major Apple supplier just delivered potential bad news for the iPhone X; 01/05/2018 – From the $AAPL call: Apple will spend $30B in capex and generate 20k jobs in the US; 24/04/2018 – “In 2H18, iPhones could put pricing pressure on RF [radio frequency] suppliers as Apple moves toward lower-end LCD phones with a higher BOM [build of materials],” the firm’s analyst writes; 16/04/2018 – Samsung to restart OLED production for Apple’s iPhone next month, sources say; 12/03/2018 – Apple buys magazine aggregation app Texture; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS DOES NOT BELIEVE U.S. WILL HAVE A TRADE WAR OF SIGNIFICANCE WITH CHINA; 29/05/2018 – Japan Display/Apple: bad roll model; 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying €13bn to Ireland over back tax claim; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm holds 4.3% or 186,830 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Management reported 1.31 million shares or 2.44% of all its holdings. Moreover, Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has 1.58% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 14.01M shares. Hikari Tsushin reported 33,145 shares stake. Viking Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 5,000 shares. Sterling Strategies Ltd Liability Company holds 3.25% or 3,067 shares in its portfolio. 416,259 were accumulated by Bristol John W & Company. Freestone Cap owns 136,875 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can invested 2.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 3,426 are owned by Keating Invest Counselors. Wagner Bowman Mgmt has invested 1% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ipswich Mngmt Communications stated it has 48,125 shares or 2.99% of all its holdings. Hartford Mngmt holds 2.97% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 549,879 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Corp has 14,621 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. Roanoke Asset Mngmt Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 4,362 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Hutchinson Capital Management, which manages about $552.86 million and $332.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 172,165 shares to 201,997 shares, valued at $10.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. London Of Virginia stated it has 0.73% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Tdam Usa holds 0.05% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 3,995 shares. Brown Advisory Inc reported 17,688 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aviva Public Limited owns 0.21% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 171,522 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability invested in 0.28% or 21,820 shares. Flippin Bruce And Porter stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Cibc Bank Usa owns 1,215 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invests holds 0.32% or 26,015 shares in its portfolio. Glenview Commercial Bank Dept owns 19,608 shares. Covey Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.49% or 6,117 shares. Diker Management Ltd Com holds 0.96% or 8,664 shares in its portfolio. Harris Assocs Limited Partnership invested in 0.44% or 1.31 million shares. Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability holds 26,981 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Mathes Inc has 13,289 shares. Smithfield Tru has invested 0.03% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02B and $667.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 2,244 shares to 30,489 shares, valued at $5.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 8,844 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,857 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $419,160 activity.

