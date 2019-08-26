Boys Arnold & Co Lowered Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Stake; Highlander Capital Management Has Upped At&T (T) Stake

Highlander Capital Management Llc increased At&T Inc (T) stake by 75.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highlander Capital Management Llc acquired 15,901 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Highlander Capital Management Llc holds 36,887 shares with $1.16 million value, up from 20,986 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $254.43B valuation. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $34.82. About 33.86 million shares traded or 17.70% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/04/2018 – AT&T & CROWN CASTLE EXPAND STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – FOLLOWING TIME WARNER DEAL CLOSE, PLANS TO INTRODUCE WATCHTV, A PACKAGE WITHOUT LOCAL PROGRAMMING OR SPORTS-ONLY CHANNELS; 20/03/2018 – Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle; 13/03/2018 – Hedge Funds Too Optimistic on AT&T-Time Warner Deal: Gayeski (Video); 23/03/2018 – AT&T Announces CWA-Represented Employees Vote to Ratify Mobility Southeast Agreement; 06/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Expiration Of Its Cash Offers; 22/03/2018 – AT&T may be better off losing Time Warner and not relying on dying pay-TV model; 09/03/2018 – #BreakingNews — trial briefs on DOJ case to breakup @ATT – @twxcorp due out today and details of government case now @FoxBusiness $T $TWX; 28/03/2018 – Turner CEO: No reason to hold back networks post AT&T merger; 11/04/2018 – Economist tells U.S. judge AT&T-Time Warner deal would harm consumers

Boys Arnold & Co Inc decreased Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) stake by 18.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boys Arnold & Co Inc sold 8,337 shares as Automatic Data Processing In (ADP)’s stock rose 5.74%. The Boys Arnold & Co Inc holds 36,549 shares with $5.84 million value, down from 44,886 last quarter. Automatic Data Processing In now has $71.51B valuation. The stock decreased 2.79% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $164.8. About 1.69 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 2.8% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 11.9% SINCE BEGINNING OF YR; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING APC (NOT ADP) PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING CITES PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT PURPOSES FOR ADP SALES; 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $119; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 DESTINATIONS LATIN AMERICA (-9.0%) AND NORTH AMERICA (-4.2%) WERE DOWN; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Will Become Increasingly Difficult for Employers to Find Skilled Talent as Labor Pool Tightens; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – GROUPE ADP’S INVESTMENT STANDS AT $265 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Ingo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards

Among 5 analysts covering Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Automatic Data Processing has $19000 highest and $14700 lowest target. $172.17’s average target is 4.47% above currents $164.8 stock price. Automatic Data Processing had 8 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, August 5 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $167 target in Thursday, March 7 report. Robert W. Baird maintained Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) rating on Thursday, August 1. Robert W. Baird has “Neutral” rating and $17800 target. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ADP in report on Thursday, August 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

