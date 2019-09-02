Boys Arnold & Co Decreased Its Position in Coca Cola Co (KO) by $334,052; Hanseatic Management Services Boosted Vmware Cl A (VMW) Stake by $1.11 Million

Boys Arnold & Co Inc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 5.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc sold 7,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 136,650 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40M, down from 143,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.04. About 8.75M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: FACE SIGNIFICANT FREIGHT HEADWINDS IN N. AMERICA; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER OFFER; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: ON TRACK TO DO TOTAL $3.8B OF COST CUTS BY 2019; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – COMPANY IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR TARGETS; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES VOLUME GROWTH AT 4% – 6% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 17/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – IN AMENDMENT, ER’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE TWO INDIVIDUALS TO CO’S BOARD EXTENDED BY 12 MONTHS TO JUNE 12, 2019; 15/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Coca-Cola Amatil ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES CAPEX/SALES AT 7% – 8% FOR 2018-2020

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in Vmware Inc. Cl A (VMW) by 156.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 6,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 10,089 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, up from 3,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Vmware Inc. Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.24B market cap company. The stock increased 4.21% or $5.71 during the last trading session, reaching $141.44. About 3.69 million shares traded or 132.74% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 03/05/2018 – Benu Networks’ Virtual Service Edge Platform Achieves VMware Ready Status; 18/05/2018 – DELL HAS STARTED TALKING TO HOLDERS OF ITS VMWARE TRACKING STOCK TO GAUGE INTEREST IN A MERGER WITH VMWARE – CNBC, CITING; 04/04/2018 – VMware Names Jenni Flinders VP, Worldwide Channels; 01/05/2018 – VMware Advances Networking for the Digital Era with the Virtual Cloud Network; 31/05/2018 – VMware Socialcast Customers Receive Lifeline from Igloo Software Following Their End-of-Life Notification; 09/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables VMware NSX Partners to Accelerate Testing and Reduce Certification Time from Months to Weeks; 04/05/2018 – KILL McAfee Announces MOVE AntiVirus for VMware Cloud on AWS; 16/04/2018 – Tsachy Mishal: “(Bloomberg) — Dell Technologies Inc. is leaning against areverse merger with VMware Inc., one of the options t; 17/04/2018 – Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 23/05/2018 – VMWARE INC – CO, OKTA ANNOUNCED A PARTNERSHIP AND INTEGRATION BETWEEN VMWARE WORKSPACE ONE AND OKTA IDENTITY CLOUD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Oak Oh holds 1.69% or 153,195 shares. Columbia Asset invested 0.17% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Bp Public Limited Liability Co has 0.06% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 8,500 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt Group reported 207,770 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited Co holds 290 shares. Asset reported 326 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Forte Capital Ltd Liability Com Adv reported 28,658 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board accumulated 181,391 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie owns 40,459 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Montag A Assoc Inc owns 42,022 shares. 1,495 were accumulated by C M Bidwell And Assocs Ltd. Goelzer Management holds 0.26% or 14,927 shares in its portfolio. Joel Isaacson Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4,017 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Prudential reported 0% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

More notable recent VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “US Markets Fall Friday – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “VMware Expands Telco and Edge Cloud Portfolio to Enable Better Connectivity and Automation for Communication Service Providers and Enterprises – GlobeNewswire” published on August 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “VMware to Announce Fiscal Year 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results on Thursday, August 22, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Dell Technologies Stock Rose 13.7% in July – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does VMware’s Pullback Make It a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penobscot Invest Mgmt accumulated 34,605 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Beach Inv Mngmt Limited Co has invested 1.24% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Baldwin Invest Mngmt Limited has 0.08% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 5,900 shares. Moreover, Utah Retirement System has 0.67% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 722,785 shares. Aristotle Capital Mngmt Limited owns 9.60 million shares. Capital Inv Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.59% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 215,942 shares. Shufro Rose & Limited invested in 0.05% or 10,513 shares. Eastern Natl Bank has 0.2% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Westpac Banking Corporation holds 386,895 shares. Summit Secs Grp Inc Limited Liability Co holds 0.33% or 38,493 shares in its portfolio. First Midwest Financial Bank Tru Division, Illinois-based fund reported 60,696 shares. Wellington Shields stated it has 17,187 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Int Grp Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 5,954 shares. Moreover, Research & Mgmt has 1% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) stated it has 42,609 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings.

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02B and $667.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 111,781 shares to 136,781 shares, valued at $25.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 23,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,265 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Worry About The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could The The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Warren Buffett’s Top 7 Holdings as of His 89th Birthday – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “KO Will Never Be KO’d – Seeking Alpha” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Bloomberg.com‘s news article titled: “Coke Putting Dasani Water in Cans Amid Backlash Against Plastic – Bloomberg” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 24.57 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.