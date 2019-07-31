Boys Arnold & Co Cut Position in 3M Co (MMM) as Shares Declined; Globant S A Com (GLOB) Holder Sloane Robinson Llp Has Cut Holding

Boys Arnold & Co Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 17.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc sold 4,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,838 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54 million, down from 26,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $177.41. About 518,311 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 27/03/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Company Veteran to CEO as Thulin Shifts to New Role; 30/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 21/03/2018 – MOMENT GROUP AB MOMENT.ST – ISSUES BONDS WITH TOTAL FRAME OF SEK 400 MLN, BONDS RUN FOR 3 YEARS WITH FLOATING RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 6.0 PCT; 10/05/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.55% by End-3Q vs 2.49% Prior (Survey); 23/03/2018 – Sweden 3M Stibor at -0.30% by End-18 vs -0.14% Prior (Survey); 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q REVENUE 6.79B RUPEES VERSUS 6.48B RUPEES; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES 2018 ADJ. EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% TO 22%; 18/04/2018 – S. Korea 3M Koribor Yield at 1.65% by End-2Q18 (Survey)

Sloane Robinson Llp decreased its stake in Globant S A Com (GLOB) by 52.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp sold 78,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 70,400 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.03M, down from 148,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in Globant S A Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $108.21. About 171,028 shares traded. Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has risen 64.28% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 59.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOB News: 04/04/2018 – $GLOB repeated changes to 4Q16 numbers gives the impression of potential manipulation to meet consensus expectations; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SA GLOB.LU FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.58, REV VIEW $504.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – Globant Files Annual Report for 2017; 06/03/2018 – Globant has been selected by Thomas Cook Money as a preferred IT Development Partner; 10/05/2018 – Globant Sees FY Rev $502M-$510M; 10/05/2018 – Globant Sees 2Q Rev $124M-$126M; 15/05/2018 – Globant Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB management has leveraged the company’s status as a Foreign Private Issuer Exemptions to deliver governance significantly below NYSE listing standards; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SA GLOB.LU SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 22.4 PCT; 10/05/2018 – Globant 1Q Rev $119.7M

Sloane Robinson Llp, which manages about $147.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBD) by 238,700 shares to 506,800 shares, valued at $5.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 204,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 258,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Coeur Mng Inc (NYSE:CDE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold GLOB shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 25.82 million shares or 0.88% less from 26.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of Mellon Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Fred Alger reported 512,155 shares. Pnc Fincl Group Inc invested in 0.01% or 102,055 shares. Victory Management Inc invested in 0.03% or 175,256 shares. Brookstone Cap Management owns 5,919 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsr Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) for 7,179 shares. Stifel Fincl holds 0% or 23,853 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust invested in 1,248 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Invesco invested in 0% or 109,426 shares. 13,237 are held by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.08% or 18,095 shares. Sloane Robinson Limited Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 70,400 shares. Bailard Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). 68,969 are owned by Mirae Asset Glob Invs Company. Millennium Mngmt Ltd holds 304,517 shares.

Analysts await Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 32.26% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.31 per share. GLOB’s profit will be $14.94 million for 65.98 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Globant S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Broderick Brian C holds 2.93% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 39,504 shares. Zacks Investment invested in 0.04% or 9,229 shares. 49,529 were accumulated by Ashfield Prns Limited Liability Corp. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc stated it has 1,180 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Papp L Roy Assoc invested 3.78% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hl Fincl Ser holds 0.6% or 187,100 shares in its portfolio. 2.03M were accumulated by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. Hrt Limited Com holds 0.18% or 5,521 shares in its portfolio. Pitcairn stated it has 6,015 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Woodmont Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company holds 12,508 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 47,844 shares. Connors Investor Ser invested in 35,025 shares. Moreover, Cullinan has 0.91% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Shelton Management holds 0.03% or 1,335 shares. Wms Prtn holds 1.13% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 21,807 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 8 selling transactions for $11.91 million activity. 8,153 shares were sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis, worth $1.63M. Keel Paul A sold 9,410 shares worth $1.87M. $942,450 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by Gangestad Nicholas C. 13,290 shares were sold by THULIN INGE G, worth $2.66M on Thursday, January 31. Vale Michael G. also sold $1.77M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7. On Thursday, February 7 Bushman Julie L sold $624,295 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 3,123 shares.

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $667.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 13,384 shares to 145,021 shares, valued at $41.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 15,921 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,117 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).