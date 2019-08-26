Boys Arnold & Co Has Upped Apple (AAPL) Position By $21.13 Million; Genesco (GCO) Sellers Decreased By 8.2% Their Shorts

Genesco Inc (NYSE:GCO) had a decrease of 8.2% in short interest. GCO’s SI was 3.08 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 8.2% from 3.36M shares previously. With 309,700 avg volume, 10 days are for Genesco Inc (NYSE:GCO)’s short sellers to cover GCO’s short positions. The SI to Genesco Inc’s float is 16.05%. The stock decreased 5.46% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $32.72. About 291,853 shares traded. Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) has declined 1.43% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical GCO News: 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC GCO.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $3.05 TO $3.45; 15/03/2018 – Genesco 4Q Adj EPS $2.15; 25/04/2018 – Genesco Inc. Reaches Cooperation Agreement With Legion Partners and 4010 Cap; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES FOR COMPANY INCLUDED A 1% DECREASE IN SAME STORE SALES AND A 15% INCREASE IN E-COMMERCE SALES; 07/03/2018 Genesco and Legion to address diverging views in meeting – sources [21:58 GMT07 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.05 TO $3.45, EST. $3.58; 18/05/2018 – Legion Partners Now Has 5.17% Genesco Stake After Selling Some Options in April and May; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC SEES FY 2019 SHR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $2.84 TO $3.27; 25/04/2018 – GENESCO TO STUDY USING UNIT SALE PROCEEDS ON BUYBACKS, DIVIDEND; 25/04/2018 – GENESCO INC – STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES COMMITTEE WILL UNDERTAKE AN UPDATED REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES

Boys Arnold & Co Inc increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 447.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boys Arnold & Co Inc acquired 111,781 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Boys Arnold & Co Inc holds 136,781 shares with $25.98M value, up from 25,000 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $915.77 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88M shares traded or 77.40% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s. Via @ranimolla:; 27/04/2018 – Tesla’s head of Autopilot leaves; ex-Apple exec to succeed him; 24/05/2018 – iDrop News: Apple Partners with Volkswagen to Create Autonomous Electric Vans; 12/03/2018 – APPLE TO BUY DIGITAL-MAGAZINE DISTRIBUTOR TEXTURE: RECODE; 17/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan Apple Music-Like News Subscription Service; 11/05/2018 – Harvard Adds Apple, Cuts Aduro Bio: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Apple Unveils New Cheaper Ipad With Pencil Support For The Classroom — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – “The hit machine is better than any other consumer product that I’ve seen other than Apple,” Cramer argues; 30/04/2018 – Cirrus Logic: A Relief Rally for This Apple Supplier? — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Hon Hai shifts Wisconsin LCD factory plan to small displays for Apple instead of TV panels, sources say

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montrusco Bolton reported 1.17% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 42,874 were reported by Money Management Ltd Company. Novare Cap Mgmt Limited Com holds 72,412 shares. Counsel Limited Liability New York holds 29,165 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 25,890 shares. Moreover, Keybank Association Oh has 2.34% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2.07M shares. Barr E S Com owns 63,782 shares or 1.26% of their US portfolio. Stevens First Principles Inv Advsrs invested in 5,955 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Ltd Co reported 4.2% stake. Nadler Grp reported 2.83% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 580,196 were accumulated by Piedmont Advisors Incorporated. Brookmont Capital reported 1,804 shares. The New Jersey-based Palisade Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp Nj has invested 0.9% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Parthenon holds 1.31% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 30,831 shares. Vantage Inv Partners Limited Liability stated it has 447,021 shares or 7.9% of all its holdings.

Boys Arnold & Co Inc decreased 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) stake by 4,653 shares to 21,838 valued at $4.54M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 7,232 shares and now owns 70,150 shares. Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) was reduced too.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do You Like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL): Set To Experience A Decrease In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AAPL Stock: Why Apple Will Be A Whole New Company in Five Years – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Apple has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $216.59’s average target is 6.88% above currents $202.64 stock price. Apple had 71 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. HSBC downgraded Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Wednesday, April 10. HSBC has “Reduce” rating and $180 target. Nomura maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Friday, July 19. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $18000 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 30 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by UBS. Monness maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. Evercore maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Wednesday, May 1. Jefferies maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold” rating. Daiwa Securities maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold Genesco Inc. shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 18.14 million shares or 9.24% less from 19.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Ltd Company owns 574 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 7,963 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prns has invested 0% in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO). Ftb Advisors stated it has 27 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 47,406 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0% or 656,325 shares in its portfolio. Synovus stated it has 156 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0.01% invested in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO). 66,463 were accumulated by D E Shaw & Company Inc. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 51,233 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bowling Portfolio Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.04% stake. Cambridge Investment Research Advsr accumulated 15,769 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Element Lc has invested 0.01% in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO).

Genesco Inc. retails and wholesales footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company has market cap of $541.01 million. The companyÂ’s Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, Little Burgundy, and Underground by Journeys retail stores, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Schuh Group segment operates Schuh retail footwear stores that offer casual and athletic footwear for men and women, as well as sells footwear through e-commerce.