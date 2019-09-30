Boys Arnold & Co Has Increased Its Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Holding by $1.61 Million as Valuation Rose; Dnb Asset Management As Trimmed Its Wabco Holdings (WBC) Stake by $18.56 Million; Share Price Declined

Dnb Asset Management As decreased its stake in Wabco Holdings Inc (WBC) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As sold 140 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 10,086 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34B, down from 10,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Wabco Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $134.21. About 247,987 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 09/03/2018 – Wabco Holdings Names Fioroni Chief Financial Officer Effective June 6; 12/04/2018 – WABCO REAFFIRMS SALES GROWTH VIEW OUTPERFORMING IN LONG TERM; 05/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC -; 05/04/2018 – WABCO EXTENDS STRATEGIC COOPERATION PACT WITH SINOTRUK, A LEADI; 03/05/2018 – WABCO Extends Long-Term Agreement with a Major Global Manufacturer of Trucks and Buses to Supply Air Compressors; 28/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from WABCO-TVS (India) for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 18/04/2018 – Wabco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2018 SALES $3,885 MLN – $4,015 MLN; 28/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – ON MARCH 22 CO, UNIT ENTERED 6 SCHULDSCHEIN LOAN AGREEMENTS OF € 300 MLN – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – WABCO Wins $745 Million in New Business in Past Four Quarters, Comprising $502 Million Through 2022 lnclusively; Reaffirms Sales Growth Is Expected to Outperform Market Growth Long Term

Boys Arnold & Co Inc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 117.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc bought 3,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 6,523 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.99M, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $544.28. About 359,884 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 26/04/2018 – AIA Announces New Partnership with Sherwin-Williams; 27/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Sherwin Williams – 04/06/2018 11:06 AM; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Core Net Sales Increasing by a Mid-To-High Single Digit Percentage; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Net $250.1M; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $14.95 TO $15.45; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 2018 EPS EX-VALSPAR COSTS RISING 24% AT MIDPOINT; 16/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – Visualize Paint Colors On Any Wall In Real Time With New Augmented Reality Feature From Sherwin-Williams

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The The Sherwin-Williams Company’s (NYSE:SHW) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sherwin-Williams: A Boring Company That Is A Superstar – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sherwin Williams hikes dividend by 31% – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Wall Street Gives up Early Gains on Trade Fight Worries – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westwood Grp Inc stated it has 65,619 shares. 4,200 are owned by Icon Advisers Com. Hs Mgmt Prtnrs Ltd Liability owns 213,592 shares. Parametric Associate Ltd accumulated 389,812 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 2,192 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Management Limited Liability holds 1,755 shares. Moreover, Optimum Invest Advsrs has 0.18% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 1,180 shares. Aperio Ltd Co stated it has 67,199 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Arete Wealth Limited Liability Com holds 0.07% or 793 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt invested 0.02% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Bridges Invest Management holds 0.62% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 35,330 shares. King Luther Cap Mngmt Corporation holds 61,300 shares. Sei Invests accumulated 79,654 shares or 0.12% of the stock. 2,500 are owned by Duncker Streett Incorporated. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 4,375 shares.

Analysts await WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.77 EPS, down 0.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.78 per share. WBC’s profit will be $90.95 million for 18.96 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by WABCO Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.26% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.52, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold WBC shares while 104 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 43.07 million shares or 4.34% less from 45.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Yakira Capital holds 1.63% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) or 62,561 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) holds 7 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Andra Ap accumulated 53,900 shares. Zwj Inv Counsel Incorporated has invested 1.14% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Tokio Marine Asset Communication Ltd stated it has 44,121 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% or 308 shares. Moreover, Gulf Retail Bank (Uk) Limited has 0.03% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Vanguard Grp Incorporated owns 4.57M shares. The Nebraska-based Cwm Lc has invested 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Boussard & Gavaudan Management Ltd Liability Partnership reported 197,368 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Company reported 20,987 shares. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP holds 396,727 shares or 4.61% of its portfolio. York Mgmt Advsr Limited Co holds 2.39% or 445,231 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.01% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). 1,102 were accumulated by Gp One Trading L P.

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8682.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 2,817 shares to 32,646 shares, valued at $4.72 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xylem Inc/Ny (NYSE:XYL) by 2,387 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,831 shares, and has risen its stake in General Motors Co (NYSE:GM).

More notable recent WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “WABCO Cancels First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Following Merger Agreement – GlobeNewswire” on April 12, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Australian banks likely to cut dividends: Goldman Sachs – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Australian budget back in balance but jobless rate at one-year high – StreetInsider.com” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Record low rates deliver competitive advantages to Australia’s biggest banks: regulator – StreetInsider.com” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “WABCO becomes Anchor Partner to Silicon Valley’s Plug and Play to Advance its Global Innovation Pipeline for Increasingly Autonomous, Connected and Electric Solutions – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 12, 2019.