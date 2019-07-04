Boys Arnold & Co Has Trimmed Stake in American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) as Market Valuation Rose; Credit Agricole S A Has Boosted Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Position

Boys Arnold & Co Inc decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 33.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc sold 8,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,832 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49 million, down from 26,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $90.14. About 1.74 million shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 26.73% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE – UNIT TO HAVE OPTION TO CONSTRUCT, OWN & OPERATE ANY ADDITIONAL INTERCONNECTIONS TO WIND CATCHER ENERGY CONNECTION PROJECT; 04/04/2018 – EPA: AEP SWEPCO of Shreveport, La., Earns 2017 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Honors; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES $1B OF ACCUMULATED DEFERRED TAX RETURNED TO CUSTOMERS; 08/05/2018 – American Electric Power: APSC Determined Wind Catcher Energy Connection Project Is in the Public Interest; 14/05/2018 – AEP Names Smoak President And COO Of SWEPCO; 24/04/2018 – AEP Investing In Regulated Businesses To Build Energy System Of The Future, Shareholders Learn At Company’s Annual Meeting; 20/03/2018 – AG ANADOLU GRUBU HOLDING AS AGHOL.IS – SHAREHOLDERS AG SINAI YATIRIM AND AEP ANADOLU MERGER IS APPROVED IN GENERAL ASSEMBLY ON MARCH 19; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – PLAN TO INVEST $17.7 BLN IN CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS; 03/05/2018 – AEP GENERATION SEEKS BIDS FOR CARDINAL, CONESVILLE POWER PLANTS; 19/04/2018 – AEP Reaches Settlement on Transmission Return on Equity for Eastern Companies; Incorporates Benefits of Tax Reform Into Transmi

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 86.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A bought 88,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 190,101 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.75M, up from 101,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $117.21. About 1.29M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Anticipates Waste Management’s Strong Performance Over Last 2+ Years, Will Continue Through 2019; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOSERVIS DWORY SA CHSA.WA – ENERGOASH OPERATES IN FIELD OF INDUSTRIAL WASTE MANAGEMENT AND POST-PROCESS PRODUCTS; 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TOX FREE SOLUTIONS- UNDER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENTS CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PCT OF ORDINARY SHARES IN TOXFREE (CORRECTS; 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:25 PM; 14/05/2018 – Waste Management Announces Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.97-Adj EPS $4.05; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.01 per share. AEP’s profit will be $493.43 million for 22.54 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.97% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bankshares Of Mellon Corp accumulated 0.08% or 3.43 million shares. Farmers Comml Bank accumulated 0.07% or 1,619 shares. Nuwave Investment Management Limited Com holds 0.96% or 9,732 shares. Zeke Advisors Limited Co has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Capital Rech has 22.53M shares. Waters Parkerson Limited Liability Com invested 0.06% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability Company holds 0.06% or 34,459 shares in its portfolio. Barry Invest Advsr Ltd Com owns 2,519 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 1.40M shares. Affinity Investment reported 58,455 shares. Main Street Research reported 0.07% stake. Fayez Sarofim owns 3,481 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Creative Planning owns 86,541 shares. Dearborn Partners Lc reported 3,917 shares stake. The New York-based Neuberger Berman Lc has invested 0.09% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP).

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $667.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 43,252 shares to 117,753 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 15,921 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,117 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,640 are held by First Bancorp Of Mount Dora Tru Invest. 6,020 are owned by Whittier Co Of Nevada Inc. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.55% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Birch Hill Investment Advsr Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,129 shares. Columbia Asset accumulated 10,529 shares. Creative Planning reported 81,613 shares. Department Mb Fincl Bank N A stated it has 1,402 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Limited Liability reported 1,506 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Parthenon Limited Liability reported 2,500 shares. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.05% or 237,974 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Sei Investments has invested 0.1% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Hl Financial Ser Ltd Liability invested in 12,793 shares. British Columbia Invest holds 0.1% or 117,094 shares in its portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 4,444 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $97,118 activity. Shares for $31,463 were sold by CLARK FRANK M on Tuesday, January 15. 338 shares were sold by POPE JOHN C, worth $31,698 on Tuesday, January 15.

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 12,400 shares to 3,740 shares, valued at $170,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 12,057 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,040 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).